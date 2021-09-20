Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Age of Empires 4's technical stress test was held over the weekend, and so we finally have a proper look at gameplay.

Microsoft released a gameplay video, below, showing a full multiplayer match.

In the match we see the Rus against the Holy Roman Empire, with useful commentary from developer Relic.

Microsoft has only shown snippets of Age of Empires 4 so far, and I think it's fair to say it hasn't always looked wonderful. The community has had its say on pretty much every aspect of the game, including the water, and there has been a degree of negativity.

But this gameplay video certainly paints the strategy game in a more positive light, and makes me wonder: why didn't we see something like this earlier?

Whatever the reason, Age of Empires 4 is due out on 28th October on PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. As a Microsoft game, it's out day one on Xbox Game Pass for PC.