Next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview set for 24th Sep

The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview kicks off 24th September, developer 343 has announced.

All fully registered Halo Insider profiles as of 13th September are eligible to participate.

John Linneman, Rich Leadbetter and Alex Battaglia spend the best part of 40 minutes sharing their thoughts on the Halo Infinite technical preview.

343 community director Brian Jarrard tweeted to add more context, saying this preview targets letting a lot more players in than the recent technical preview.

"I'm hoping every eligible Insider gets invited (if millions more suddenly sing up maaaaybe not, but that's a good problem to have)," Jarrard said.

This new preview sees the return of Infinite's bots with some improvements, the return of the Academy with the addition of training mode, and a bigger focus on arena PvP, including a new map and some objective modes. Big Team Battle is also on the cards.

Halo Infinite comes out 8th December.