Next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview set for 24th Sep

Big Team Battle!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 10 September 2021

The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview kicks off 24th September, developer 343 has announced.

All fully registered Halo Insider profiles as of 13th September are eligible to participate.

John Linneman, Rich Leadbetter and Alex Battaglia spend the best part of 40 minutes sharing their thoughts on the Halo Infinite technical preview.

343 community director Brian Jarrard tweeted to add more context, saying this preview targets letting a lot more players in than the recent technical preview.

"I'm hoping every eligible Insider gets invited (if millions more suddenly sing up maaaaybe not, but that's a good problem to have)," Jarrard said.

This new preview sees the return of Infinite's bots with some improvements, the return of the Academy with the addition of training mode, and a bigger focus on arena PvP, including a new map and some objective modes. Big Team Battle is also on the cards.

Halo Infinite comes out 8th December.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Master Chief blows up a Banshee in Microsoft's Windows 11 advert

Teams kill.

25

Metroid Prime developer reveals intense crunch on Nintendo classic

"Two times I was there for 48 hours straight with one hour of sleep."

29

GOG adds six classic Star Trek games

Better engagement.

23

Respawn moves to reassure concerned Titanfall 2 players after security vulnerability reports cause panic

Hack job.

3

Hardcore WW2 shooter Hell Let Loose hits PS5 and Xbox Series X and S in October

PS5 open beta next week.

16

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch