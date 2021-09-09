Square's fantasy adventure Forspoken gets new trailer and "spring 2022" launch window

Out on PS5 and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 September 2021

Square Enix has offered a new look at its striking fantasy adventure Forspoken (previously known as Project Athia) in a substantial trailer, as well as revealing a new PlayStation 5 and PC launch window of "spring 2022".

Forspoken casts players in the role of Frey Holland - played by Ella Balinska - an "ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive" in a "beautiful yet cruel world".

In Forspoken's previous showing, we got to see Frey evading a dragon, but Square's latest trailer is considerably more revealing, showcasing a blend of combat, narrative moments, and some splendidly acrobatic traversal across a breathtaking world. Oh, and a talking bracelet.

Forspoken - PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer.

Forspoken was previously announced for release on PS5 and PC in 2022, but Square has now narrowed that down to "spring" next year. Sony, if you're wondering, has secured a two year period of console exclusivity.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Project Athia

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings A Thief's End and Lost Legacy remasters to both PC and PS5

PC version coming "shortly after" PS5.

22

Spider-Man 2 pits Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom on PS5 in 2023

Insomniac back on development duties.

14

Metroid Prime developer reveals intense crunch on Nintendo classic

"Two times I was there for 48 hours straight with one hour of sleep."

27

90s cult-classic Little Big Adventure is set to make a return in new "reboot"

But development is yet to begin.

35

Alan Wake Remastered will see the Xbox 360 classic finally debut on PlayStation

Launches this autumn with all expansions included.

106

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

38

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch