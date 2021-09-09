Square's fantasy adventure Forspoken gets new trailer and "spring 2022" launch window

Square Enix has offered a new look at its striking fantasy adventure Forspoken (previously known as Project Athia) in a substantial trailer, as well as revealing a new PlayStation 5 and PC launch window of "spring 2022".

Forspoken casts players in the role of Frey Holland - played by Ella Balinska - an "ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive" in a "beautiful yet cruel world".

In Forspoken's previous showing, we got to see Frey evading a dragon, but Square's latest trailer is considerably more revealing, showcasing a blend of combat, narrative moments, and some splendidly acrobatic traversal across a breathtaking world. Oh, and a talking bracelet.

Forspoken - PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer.

Forspoken was previously announced for release on PS5 and PC in 2022, but Square has now narrowed that down to "spring" next year. Sony, if you're wondering, has secured a two year period of console exclusivity.