Nier's Yoko Taro teases new card-based RPG

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 9 September 2021

The next project from Nier's Yoko Taro will be a new deck-based role-playing game, titled Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars.

Taro's team includes others veterans of Nier and Drakengard projects, such as executive director Yosuke Saito, music director Keiichi Okabe and character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka.

Details are otherwise thin on how it will play and when it might be released, but Square Enix is on board as publisher. Here's a typically confusing teaser trailer:

"This new title will spark players imagination and open their minds to a different way of storytelling as the narrative unfolds," Square Enix said today in a cryptic press release, adding that the game will be "an enchanting story completely depicted by cards".

Sounds ace?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

