Lego announces stunning Super Mario 64 set

Nintendo and Lego will continue their collaboration with an intricate and innovative folding Super Mario 64 set.

On the surface, the set is a big yellow ? block. Inside, the model hinges and folds out to reveal Princess Peach's castle and other Super Mario 64 levels.

Just don't expect any Mario or Peach minifigures: this is a microfigure-scale set, with Mario and co. represented by small bricks. Here's how it looks in action:

The Lego Super Mario 64 ? Block set comprises 2064 pieces and goes on sale via Lego.com and Lego bricks and mortar shops from 1st October, priced £160/€170/$170. A more general launch follows in 2022.

The set's various fold-out parts depict Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble.

Of course, this is far from the first Lego collaboration with Nintendo, following a year of Super Mario interactive toy releases. But this is the first general Nintendo set not connected with that range - meaning you can simply enjoy it without fiddling around with NFC crying figurines.

However, if you do have an interactive Mario or Luigi toy, you'll be able to access "unique music and sounds from the video game, plus seek out the hidden Power Stars that reveal secret reactions from the figures".