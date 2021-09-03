New World graphics card failures down to dodgy soldering, says EVGA

Impacted less than 1% of RTX 3090s sold.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 3 September 2021

Back in July, reports began circulating that the beta of Amazon's MMO New World was bricking pricey EVGA-manufactured RTX 3090 graphics cards. A subsequent statement from Amazon insisted the beta was "safe to play", and it looks like it were right - EVGA has now investigated the issue, revealing the hardware failures were the result of dodgy soldering.

When reports of card failures began to surface, some users speculated the problem was due to power spikes and overheating caused by uncapped framerates in the New World beta's menus. While Amazon set about capping the framerate as a precautionary measure, EVGA began replacing affected cards and investigating returns to find out exactly what was going on.

Sharing its findings with PC World, EVGA has now revealed that while it wasn't able to replicate the issue using a copy of the New World beta, under X-ray analysis the less-than-two-dozen impacted RTX 3090s it received - all originating from an early 2020 production run - displayed "poor workmanship" on the soldering around the MOSFET circuits that powered the cards.

New World - Chart Your Fate Trailer.

EVGA also dismissed theories suggesting failures were related to RTX 3090 fan controllers, explaining errors some users were seeing resulted from third-party monitoring tools such as HWInfo and GPU-Z incorrectly reporting noise from the i2c bus as the fan controller failing. In total, its says the affected batch of RTX 3090s accounted for less than 1 percent of cards sold.

As for New World, no further reports of card failures surface following Amazon's decision to cap frame rates in the beta, and the much-delayed MMO is now set to release on 28th September.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about New World

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

DokeV is an eye-catching Pokémon-style game from the Black Desert Online developer

UPDATE: No longer an MMO, dev says.

19

New World open beta dates announced, new trailer released

Not long now.

Crossbones is headed to Marvel's Avengers

"Crossbones has some of the most iconic comic dialogue ever because he just enjoys himself so much."

17

Under fire Activision Blizzard exec Frances Townsend steps down from company's women's network

But remains company's chief compliance officer.

25

Rust gets sharks, subs and spearguns in August update

Looks reelistic.

3

You may also enjoy...

Blizzard lowers price of a cloned World of Warcraft Classic character following backlash

"After careful consideration…"

19

Amazon cancels its Lord of the Rings MMO

Dispute with Tencent scuppers project.

45

Feature | Forget Destiny, here's how Warframe makes us care about its space stuff

Nine out of Tenno.

31

Over 1000 World of Warcraft Classic players band together to create a "fresh" levelling experience

Double vanilla flavour.

11

Feature | Bungie on Destiny 2's Content Vault, solo challenges and the return of Exotic missions

"Forsaken content will be vaulted at some point."

50

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch