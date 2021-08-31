Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town heading to Steam in September

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, the latest entry in developer Marvelous Inc's much-loved farm-life series, is making the jump from Switch to PC on 15th September.

Pioneers of Olive Town, sticking firmly to the well-worn Story of Seasons template, casts players as a newcomer to a peaceful community after they inherit the local farm from their grandfather. The usual formula of busily compulsive seasonal crop-growing and animal-rearing follows, with players once again free explore the nearby village and befriend the local in their downtime.

This latest instalment in the series initially launched on Switch back in March, where it received rather mixed reviews - with critics calling out some wonky performance, a disappointingly lifeless cast of townsfolk, and some questionable design decisions, such as a bizarre over-reliance on fussily implemented Maker machines to get things done.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - Switch Trailer.

Happily, a heap of post-launch updates have polished up some of the game's rougher spots in the interim, so PC players looking for a fresh farm-life challenge (between games of Stardew Valley, naturally) might be sufficiently curious to give Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town a go when it comes to Steam on 15th September.

It'll cost £34.99 for the base game and £52.98 if you want the expansion pass thrown in too. The latter introduces new outfits, areas, marriage candidates, and sub-scenarios - many drawing inspiration from previous games in the Bokujo Monogatari series (that's Story of Seasons, formerly known as Harvest Moon), which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.