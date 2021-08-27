Here's a deeper dive into the new Saints Row

After CGI reveal drew mixed reaction from fans. 

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 27 August 2021

Saints Row was one of the biggest reveals in this week's Gamescom Opening Night Live stream, though its CGI introduction did not land perfectly for some fans of the franchise.

Quickly, then, developer Volition has revealed a longer, more in-depth look at the game's Santo Ileso setting via our first proper peek at in-game footage.

Santo Ileso's south-western US setting is a departure for the series - though Volition developers here make the case that it will still be "strange". Next, its cast of four main characters who become friends - the Boss (that's you), Eli the investor, Nina the gearhead and Kevin, a shirtless wannabe TV chef.

"100 percent they're relatable," said product manager Ray Hazlip. "I would not do what they do to pay down student loans, but I get where they're coming from all the time."

This week's first CGI trailer for Saints Row currently sits on 22k downvotes on YouTube, and only 16k upvotes. The game's Twitter account also raised eyebrows yesterday when it replied to a fan with a "Haters Gonna Hate" meme, and said it was "not backing down on this game".

"We get it, it's new and it's a shock reaction to a reboot like no other. The gif was supposed to convey that," the Saints Row account later replied.

Today's new look at Saints Row is off to a better start on YouTube, with fan sentiment seemingly warmer after seeing more of the actual game.

"Following a succession of over-the-top adventures that folded in alien invasions and superpowers, Volition is bringing its open world crime series back to its roots," Martin wrote after a look at Saints Row earlier this week. "It's a reboot that reintroduces a more grounded contemporary fictional setting while still looking to hold onto the humour and possibilities that Saints Row has become beloved for."

Jump to comments (10)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments (10)

