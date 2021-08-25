Halo Infinite multiplayer Season 1 cinematic intro, Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, and Halo Infinite controller revealed

Beefy hardware.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 August 2021

Hot on the heels of Halo Infinite's release date announcement, Microsoft has released a new video for the game, and revealed a Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X and a new Halo-themed controller.

First up, the video. Microsoft showed off Halo Infinite's multiplayer season 1 cinematic intro, which reveals Commander Agryna. Here's the official blurb:

"Humanity's forces are scattered. Desperate resistance efforts have continued to fall short on multiple fronts, from Cortana's relentless martial law to the expanding power and ambition of Atriox and the Banished. But there is hope: a new generation of Spartans, training in secret to become unstoppable. In this cinematic introduction to Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer, get a glimpse into the Academy Commander's own heroic journey and what it truly means to be a Spartan."

Meanwhile, here's the £479.99 Xbox Series X - Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle:

Here's the official blurb:

"Celebrate Halo's 20th anniversary and the upcoming launch of Halo Infinite with this custom designed, first-ever Limited Edition Xbox Series X. This design was inspired by the expansive Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Above the armour there is a custom star pattern as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to the top of the console and onto the fan. Below the stars, the top vent is accented in Cortana-themed blue.

"To top it off, the console powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds. The controller included in the bundle features a matching design on the front, an iridium gold 20-year mark on the back, as well as side-and-back grips to accommodate all play styles."

And here's the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2, which costs £179.99 and comes out 15th November:

"Ready for any mission with a custom design inspired by the Master Chief's iconic armour, this controller features a battle-worn, matte metallic green with an iridium gold D-pad and comes with an arsenal of swappable components and a custom carrying case emblazoned with the iconic UNSC insignia. For that Spartan-like precision, use the custom thumbstick tension adjustment tool that you can even wear like a dog-tag so you're always ready to fine-tune your combat experience.

"When you're not using your controller, keep it powered up on the laser-etched charging dock or with the custom charging cable. And, when Halo Infinite releases, don't forget to show off this one-of-a-kind design in multiplayer sessions with an exclusive Halo Elite controller weapon charm only available with the purchase of the Halo Infinite Elite controller."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Halo Infinite finally has a release date

8th December 2021.

75

Bungie warns Destiny 2's new BattlEye anti-cheat may impact game performance

Including startup time.

17

Splitgate Season 0 adds a new map, new mode and starts now

Infectious.

Destiny 2's big Witch Queen expansion launches February 2022

UPDATE: After a Bungie 30th anniversary event featuring Destiny's loot cave.

31

Bungie teases long-awaited character ahead of tomorrow's big reveal stream

"Seven years of Destiny have led us here."

30

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch