Halo Infinite multiplayer Season 1 cinematic intro, Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, and Halo Infinite controller revealed

Hot on the heels of Halo Infinite's release date announcement, Microsoft has released a new video for the game, and revealed a Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X and a new Halo-themed controller.

First up, the video. Microsoft showed off Halo Infinite's multiplayer season 1 cinematic intro, which reveals Commander Agryna. Here's the official blurb:

"Humanity's forces are scattered. Desperate resistance efforts have continued to fall short on multiple fronts, from Cortana's relentless martial law to the expanding power and ambition of Atriox and the Banished. But there is hope: a new generation of Spartans, training in secret to become unstoppable. In this cinematic introduction to Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer, get a glimpse into the Academy Commander's own heroic journey and what it truly means to be a Spartan."

Meanwhile, here's the £479.99 Xbox Series X - Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle:

Here's the official blurb:

"Celebrate Halo's 20th anniversary and the upcoming launch of Halo Infinite with this custom designed, first-ever Limited Edition Xbox Series X. This design was inspired by the expansive Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Above the armour there is a custom star pattern as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to the top of the console and onto the fan. Below the stars, the top vent is accented in Cortana-themed blue.

"To top it off, the console powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds. The controller included in the bundle features a matching design on the front, an iridium gold 20-year mark on the back, as well as side-and-back grips to accommodate all play styles."

And here's the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2, which costs £179.99 and comes out 15th November:

"Ready for any mission with a custom design inspired by the Master Chief's iconic armour, this controller features a battle-worn, matte metallic green with an iridium gold D-pad and comes with an arsenal of swappable components and a custom carrying case emblazoned with the iconic UNSC insignia. For that Spartan-like precision, use the custom thumbstick tension adjustment tool that you can even wear like a dog-tag so you're always ready to fine-tune your combat experience.

"When you're not using your controller, keep it powered up on the laser-etched charging dock or with the custom charging cable. And, when Halo Infinite releases, don't forget to show off this one-of-a-kind design in multiplayer sessions with an exclusive Halo Elite controller weapon charm only available with the purchase of the Halo Infinite Elite controller."