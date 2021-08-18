Everything announced during Pokémon Presents

The Pokémon Company broadcast its Pokémon Presents show this afternoon. Here's everything announced and revealed.

First up, Pokémon Unite comes out on mobile devices 22nd September alongside crossplay with the Nintendo Switch version.

Free-to-play puzzle game Pokémon Café Mix is set for a revamp, and will soon be called Pokémon Café Remix. This revamp brings refreshed puzzles with new elements, new Pokémon and dress up options. The revamp goes live in the autumn.

On 20th August, Pokémon Go gets Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region as part of its last big summer event. Tom covered this in detail earlier this month.

The Pokémon Company showed off a fresh look at Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, both of which are due out 19th November on Nintendo Switch.

There are new Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl-themed Nintendo Switch Lites.

Perhaps the biggest draw of the show was the fresh look at Pokémon Legends Arceus, the open-world Sinnoh game set in a more feudal version of the region. That's out on Nintendo Switch 28th January 2022.

And finally, The Pokémon Company confirmed Pokémon Home support for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends Arceus in 2022.

