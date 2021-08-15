Assassinations have been temporarily removed from Halo Infinite because "people just turn them off"

"We actually really love assassinations... but what happens at a lot of levels is people just turn them off."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 15 August 2021

If you've noticed that you haven't been able to pull off any assassinations in the Halo Infinite tech test, there's a reason for that - they've been removed.

Halo Infinite developer, 343 Industries, confirmed assassinations will not be available in the sci-fi shooter during a livestream back at the end of July. However, the recent test flight has seen interest in the notably absent franchise tradition resurface online.

Assassinations - animations that are triggered when you creep up on an enemy player and melee them from behind - have long been a Halo staple. But despite the team at 343i "really lov[ing] assassinations", they've been removed because of the "gameplay disadvantage" to pulling one off.

"[Assassinations] are not in for launch," said senior mission designer Tom French. "We actually really love assassinations... but what happens at a lot of levels is people just turn them off because there's a gameplay disadvantage to it."

Consequently, the team is taking "a step back" and will bring them back only when it "really just feels meaningful so that they're always an accessible tool".

ICYMI, despite what you might have read, no, Halo Infinite's bots are not teabagging you. Well. Not intentionally, anyway.

"Bots are primarily a part of Halo Infinite to help players learn and experiment with the multiplayer experience," 343i told us in a statement earlier this week. "We want players to feel comfortable making mistakes against bots, because making mistakes means you're improving and working on skills you haven't mastered yet.

"We never want to punish learning, especially not by having bots engage in behaviours that a player could feel is exclusionary. For that reason, we don't have explicit programming that tells the bots to teabag or taunt you in any way."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

PowerSlave Exhumed revives the cult classic '90s FPS

To port!

33

EA warns Battlefield 2042 playtesters who break NDA they may be banned from final game

As more gameplay leaks online.

14

EA scrambles to take down leaked Battlefield 2042 gameplay

No DICE.

9

Apex Legends developer fired after offensive blogs surface

"I'm embarrassed, sad, and angry at my younger self."

145

Ryan Reynolds is now in Fortnite

Free Guy to play.

15

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch