Pokémon Masters EX gets Dynamaxing

G-Max EX. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 11 August 2021

In the run-up to its two-year anniversary, Pokémon Masters EX will add the ability to Dynamax particular Pokémon.

Developer DeNA also announced that Hop and Zamazenta plus Sygna Suit Leon and Eternatus will debut in the game from today.

Dynamaxing was introduced to the Pokémon series in Sword and Shield. This game mechanic allows a Pokémon to grow in size, turning their attacks into powerful Max Moves.

Going into further detail about its implementation in Pokémon Masters EX, DeNA said Max Moves can be used once at any time during battle. It will also cause various status effects.

Pokémon Masters EX has received a fair share of updates over the past year as part of quality of life improvements. The stamina requirement to play the game was removed for the main story, for example. Players can also now skip battles through skip tickets, and an improved filter menu lets players find sync pairs.

At the end of July, the final chapter of the game's story arc was added, which had been ongoing since the game's launch back in 2019.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Pokémon Masters

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Humankind will launch straight into Xbox Game Pass on PC

A fine strategy.

15

Age of Empires fans are having their say on Age of Empires 4's ships and water

Now sea here.

30

A Total War Saga: Troy launches on Steam in September alongside new Mythos expansion and free Historical mode

Bronze belt.

3

New report details shambolic leadership decisions behind Blizzard's disastrous Warcraft 3 remake

"Senior voices [warned] about the impending disaster of Warcraft...but were ignored."

37

Humankind dev pulls controversial Denuvo DRM from game before launch

People power.

23

You may also enjoy...

Mini Motorways' acclaimed minimalist road-building strategy comes to Steam in July

And a Switch version launches next year.

7

Feature | We Are The Caretakers' Afrofuturist strategy wants you to imagine a better world

Care play.

6

Feature | Castlehold is a fittingly inventive take on strategy from the Scribblenauts creators

Fort it was very good.

5

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

226

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch