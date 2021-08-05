Ubisoft's extreme sports game Riders Republic starts beta later this month

Ubisoft's "mass multiplayer outdoor extreme sports game" Riders Republic will begin its previously announced beta later this month on 23rd August.

Riders Republic is something of a spiritual successor to Ubisoft's under-appreciated winter sports effort Steep, but while that game focussed exclusively on snowy pursuits, Riders Republic encompasses a broader range of activities, including biking and wing suit action (both vanilla and jet-powered) alongside skiing and snowboarding.

Players can experience Riders Republic's world - which is stitched together from seven iconic US national parks: Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Grand Teton, Mammoth Mountain, Sequoia Park, Yosemite Valley, and Zion - both solo and co-operatively. However, Ubisoft is heavily pushing the game's large-scale competitions, which include races with upward of 50 players.

Riders Republic - Beta Announcement Trailer.

Riders Republic's closed beta - which runs from 23rd August to 25th August on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC - will give participants the chance to test out three of the game's careers: Bike Races, Snow Tricks and Air Sports (Rocketwing & wingsuit), alongside a number of modes.

There's the aforementioned large-scale competition mode, which Ubisoft is calling Mass Races, plus Tricks Battle, which gives players the chance to complete in 6v6 matches to capture modules and earn points by doing tricks on them. The beta will also feature Free for All, enabling participants to challenge players across a variety of playlist events, and Versus Mode, where players can hop into their friends' career progression for some healthy competition.

Interested parties can sign up to take part in the beta via the Riders Republic website, and Ubisoft notes that participants will be able to send beta invites to two of their friends.

Riders Republic has seen two delays since it was revealed at the tail-end of last year, but hopefully there'll be no more hitches as it approaches its planned 28th October launch on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia.