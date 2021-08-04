Looks like Assassin's Creed Valhalla may soon feature a major returning character

Spoilers.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 4 August 2021

Ubisoft appears to be planning the return of a major Assassin's Creed character in a forthcoming update for the Viking-set Valhalla.

Details of the character are included in datamined quest data and dialogue lines found within Valhalla by the ever-reliable Assassin's Creed leaker J0nathan.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW.

Fan-favourite Assassin's Creed Odyssey protagonist Kassandra will apparently meet Eivor in a new questline set in a fresh location: on the Scottish island of Skye.

Eivor will hear word of a mysterious person who bears an uncanny resemblance to Ravensthorpe heartthrob Randvi, amid talk of some strange goings on. (This is a reference to how fans said Randvi looked like Kassandra.)

We'll leave the finer details of what happens next for you to experience - and the questline data is apparently still incomplete - but the leak certainly appears to suggest Eivor will meet with the Odyssey star.

This would be the first time in a very long time that Assassin's Creed protagonists have met up and had a chinwag - but now makes perfect sense to pull off something like this.

Firstly, of course, this is uniquely possible for Kassandra due to the end of Odyssey, which saw her take possession of an immortality-granting staff. A big reveal there, you'll remember, was that she continued to live on from ancient times to the modern day.

Valhalla's modern day storyline then directly deals with the consequences of all this, and of Kassandra passing the staff on. It'll be interesting if Kassandra has anything to say, or any knowledge of who that staff eventually ends up being held by.

Finally, Kassandra is a popular character among the series' more hardcore fans - perhaps the most popular since Ezio - and a bit more of her presence in the series is a very good thing. Perhaps she could pop up in every game going forward? Or perhaps she will have some kind of presence in the nebulous Assassin's Creed Infinity project set to wrap around future releases?

There's no suggestion of when this questline will become available in Valhalla, though we do know the game will continue to grow through 2022 via further expansions. The game's next big addition, The Siege of Paris, arrives next week.

As ever, it's worth bearing in mind Ubisoft is yet to officially confirm this content, and while this data is in the game at present it could still be changed or scrapped before release. We've asked Ubisoft for more.

