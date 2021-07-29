Naraka: Bladepoint is coming to consoles

Although no concrete release date yet.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 29 July 2021

Chinese developer 24 Entertainment has announced it will bring Nakara: Bladepoint to consoles "soon".

Exactly which consoles, 24 Entertainment has not said. But we do know Nakara: Bladepoint is coming to PlayStation 5 thanks to a gameplay preview video released by IGN.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player fantasy action battle royale with a focus on melee combat and grappling hook-powered movement.

The game hit over 120,000 concurrent players on Steam during its beta in April, more than big-hitters Rust, Warframe, Valheim and Football Manager 2021 at the time, and seemed to be off to a good start.

Nakara: Bladepoint is set to be released for PC on 12th August.

