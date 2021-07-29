Naraka: Bladepoint is coming to consoles

Chinese developer 24 Entertainment has announced it will bring Nakara: Bladepoint to consoles "soon".

Exactly which consoles, 24 Entertainment has not said. But we do know Nakara: Bladepoint is coming to PlayStation 5 thanks to a gameplay preview video released by IGN.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player fantasy action battle royale with a focus on melee combat and grappling hook-powered movement.

The game hit over 120,000 concurrent players on Steam during its beta in April, more than big-hitters Rust, Warframe, Valheim and Football Manager 2021 at the time, and seemed to be off to a good start.

Nakara: Bladepoint is set to be released for PC on 12th August.