Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview confirmed for this weekend

343 sending out invitations now.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 July 2021

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer technical preview is confirmed for this weekend.

In emails sent out to those invited to take part, developer 343 said the preview runs from tomorrow, 29th July to 1st August.

Instructions on how to download the pre-release build will be sent in the next few days via email and Waypoint message, the invitation reads.

As announced, this technical preview focuses on bots as well as the Academy's weapon drills.

Halo Infinite is the franchise's first foray into the world of multiplayer bots. 343 will use the technical previews to gather feedback on bot behaviour and online performance, and to that end will debut the Bot Arena playlist, which puts four players against four bots on arena maps. For the technical preview, the bot arena experience features Slayer across three maps: Bazaar, Recharge, and Live Fire.

343 will show off the technical preview in detail tonight, 10pm UK time, in a livestream.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Fortnite countdown sets stage for live event next Friday

Grande entrance?

4

Apex Legends' Caustic and Fuse getting buffs in Emergence patch

Aussie what you did there.

1

Splitgate's open beta was so popular the dev has delayed launch to August

Gets $10m investment to help scale servers.

6

Bungie is tweaking Destiny 2's transmog system

"We'll continue to monitor the conversation and use of Armor Synthesis as Season 15 rolls out."

18

343 details Halo Infinite's first bot-focused technical preview

Ghost in the machine.

10

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch