Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview confirmed for this weekend

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer technical preview is confirmed for this weekend.

In emails sent out to those invited to take part, developer 343 said the preview runs from tomorrow, 29th July to 1st August.

Instructions on how to download the pre-release build will be sent in the next few days via email and Waypoint message, the invitation reads.

As announced, this technical preview focuses on bots as well as the Academy's weapon drills.

Halo Infinite is the franchise's first foray into the world of multiplayer bots. 343 will use the technical previews to gather feedback on bot behaviour and online performance, and to that end will debut the Bot Arena playlist, which puts four players against four bots on arena maps. For the technical preview, the bot arena experience features Slayer across three maps: Bazaar, Recharge, and Live Fire.

343 will show off the technical preview in detail tonight, 10pm UK time, in a livestream.

