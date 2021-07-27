Splitgate's open beta was so popular the dev has delayed launch to August

Gets $10m investment to help scale servers.

Updated on 27 July 2021

The open beta for Splitgate was so popular the developers have delayed the game's launch to August.

1047 said two million people had downloaded Splitgate's crossplay open beta in just two weeks, which caused server issues.

1047's four engineers - out of a total team of 30 - took the game from 400 concurrent players to more than 75,000 concurrents in a matter of days, the developer said.

Splitgate, a sci-fi competitive first-person shooter that's like a cross between Halo and Portal, was set to launch proper today, 27th July, on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Much of the launch content will come out today, 1047 said, but Splitgate will now remain in open beta.

So, the open beta will feature three new maps, new customisation options, mouse and keyboard support, an FOV slider on console, and customisable controller layouts.

1047 just received a $10m investment from Human Capital, a venture firm for engineers that invests in startups and helps them build and scale their engineering teams. This will help the developer address scaling as quickly as possible, 1047 said.

CEO and co-Founder Ian Proulx said: "Our team has been blown away by the incredible reception the Splitgate community has shown us. With the steep and sudden increase in players trying to access servers, we're having to sort out a myriad of technical issues that come with this level of insane growth. We've worked hard to provide a high-quality game and experience, and our biggest challenge is simply to have enough capacity to serve the entire community.

"That's why we're excited for Human Capital to lead this latest funding round. In addition to providing capital necessary to increase server capacity and stability, they'll help build the engineering team we need to create the best possible game for our players."

