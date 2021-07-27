Outer Wilds "first and only expansion" launches September

"If you've played the game, you might be wondering how."

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 29 July 2021

Outer Wilds developer Mobius has officially confirmed Echoes of the Eye, the game's "first and only expansion" which will arrive on 28th September for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The story of this new chapter, revealed as part of tonight's Annapurna Interactive showcase, remains largely a mystery.

"It's going to weave directly into the existing world and narrative," creative director Alex Beachum teased. "Now, if you've played the game, you might be wondering how. And also why. And those are very good questions."

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye - Reveal Trailer.

Back in April, fans spotted an unannounced Outer Wilds add-on named Echoes of the Eye pop up on Steam's backend. Shortly after, Annapurna picked up on the speculation and retweeted it, with a teasing eye emoji.

As I wrote back then, this expansion likely concerns the Eye of the Universe - a spoilery object in the Outer Wilds which we won't get into here. Suffice to say, any story focusing on this will likely expand on the larger mysteries set up by the main game.

Originally released in May 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Outer Wilds won awards for its narrative design. Eurogamer's Outer Wilds review heaped praise on the game, before we ended up naming it our 2019 Game of the Year.

Finally today, we got an update on the continuing work to bring Outer Wilds to Nintendo Switch. Expect that to arrive sometime this "holiday season".

More about Outer Wilds

