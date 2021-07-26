Stadia exclusive Submerged: Hidden Depths set to launch on PC

It looks like former Stadia exclusive Submerged: Hidden Depths is coming to PC, according to a Steam page that has now popped up for the game.

Submerged: Hidden Depths, a "relaxploration adventure" by Uppercut Games, was originally released on Stadia in December last year. It's now set to make the leap over to PC, although there's currently no release date listed on Steam.

Submerged: Hidden Depths - Official Trailer

As you can see in the trailer above, Submerged: Hidden Depths is a "non-combat third-person" game set in the ruins of a sunken world. Players can sail across the ocean between ruined buildings, and climb these structures to uncover hidden relics.

"Take on the role of Miku and Taku - one cursed with a mysterious power that she wants to use for good, the other determined not to let it tear them apart," says the Steam description.

A number of timed Stadia exclusives have now been released on PC and consoles, including Orcs Must Die 3 and Super Bomberman R Online.