Motive's Dead Space remake may use content cut from the original game

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 25 July 2021

Motive's Dead Space remake will reportedly include content that had been cut from the original game.

According to an IGN interview with creative director Roman Campos-Oriola, original developer Visceral Games was seemingly forced to make changes to the game's initial plans due to "technical constraints".

Now, however, the Motive team will be using the "original level design", which may give us a peek at the studio's early plans that changed during development.

"We started with the original level design of the original Dead Space," Campos-Oriola said (thanks, PCGN). "What's funny is that you can see some of the iterations that were made prior to ship by the team. In the first chapter, you can see some corridors that they wanted to do first in a certain way, and then you can understand why they changed it for technical constraints."

Heavily rumoured for several weeks ahead of its official reveal, Visceral Games' much-loved sci-fi horror classic Dead Space is getting the remake treatment on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Specifics are still scarce and there's no release date just yet, but EA says the remake - which utilises the Frostbite engine - will raise "the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights...through stunning visuals, audio and controls". It also promises an improved story, characters, game mechanics, "and more".

As Matt summarised at the time, the original Dead Space launched back in 2008, sending players, in the role of engineer Isaac Clarke, on a terrifying journey through the shadowy interior of the mining ship USG Ishimura, its crew slaughtered by nightmarish creatures known as the necromorphs.

"What followed was a deliciously atmospheric third-person horror adventure that saw players embarking on the mother of all fixer-uppers in order to reactivate the ship and locate Isaac's missing partner Nicole, engaging lasers to sever innumerable necromorph limbs along the way," he teases.

As for everything else that was announced at EA Play? Hit the link to check out our handy recap guide.

