Most games "consistently met or exceeded" 30 FPS on Steam Deck during testing

Valve has clarified what the company means by describing the Steam Deck as "targeting 30 FPS".

Though some prospective Steam Deckers were concerned at the use of the word "targeting", Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais took to Twitter to emphasise that the hardware wasn't targeting 30 FPS as much as it was suggesting 30 FPS is the minimum Steam Deck users can expect.

All the games that have been tested on Steam Deck thus far have reportedly "consistently met and exceeded" 30 FPS, plus there'll also be an optional FPS limiter to enable players to choose between framerates and prolonging the mobile device's battery life.

"The '30 FPS target' refers to the floor of what we consider playable in our performance testing; games we've tested and shown have consistently met and exceeded that bar so far," Griffais explained on Twitter (thanks, Gamerant). "There will also be an optional built-in FPS limiter to fine-tune [performance] vs. battery life."

ICYMI, eBay has recently clamped down on Steam Deck scalpers a week after we first reported on how they had taken to eBay with their £4 Steam Deck reservations, marking up the PC handheld by hundreds of pounds.

There were multiple listings of the Steam Deck on eBay at the time, all charging more than Valve's asking price. Some listings had the hardware up for sale for over £1000, but eBay has now scrubbed these listings, telling Eurogamer they were in breach of its presale policy as all presale listings must guarantee the item will be posted within 30 days of purchase.

Our friends at Digital Foundry recently discussed Steam Deck's updated specs, calling them "promising for gaming performance and storage options".