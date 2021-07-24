Splitgate dev "blown away" as "Halo meets Portal" FPS explodes in popularity

Long-term solution for server woes in the works.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 24 July 2021

The developer of Splitgate never expected its open crossplay beta to be so popular.

The free-to-play sci-fi competitive multiplayer shooter, which has been described as "Halo meets Portal", launched an open crossplay beta on 13th July. This let PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One players all play with and against each other for the first time.

Splitgate has been knocking around on PC since May 2019 with a relatively small player base, but the crossplay beta sparked an explosion of popularity (to the tune of half a million downloads) that caused severe server problems. So severe, in fact, that developer 1047 Games was forced to take the beta offline.

According to a tweet, 1047 Games eventually discovered its database can only handle 65,536 concurrent players, which Splitgate hit two nights ago. 1047 Games then set to work on a queue system to cope with the sheer volume of players, with a long-term solution in the works.

In another tweet, 1047 Games described itself as "a small dev team with a total of four engineers". And in a message to players published last night, 1047 Games said it had hired an additional back-end engineer to help - and committed to launch proper on 27th July.

"We are truly blown away," 1047 Games said.

According to Steam Charts, Splitgate's last 24-hours concurrent peak on Valve's platform was 11,601, which suggests the bulk of the players are on console. Still, it's a massive uptick on PC, where peak concurrents could only manage triple digits each month since July 2019.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Splitgate

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

343 details Halo Infinite's first bot-focused technical preview

Ghost in the machine.

Looks like a new Overwatch map reveal was pulled

Announcement likely delayed amid reports of sexual harassment at Blizzard.

11

Now you can drive a Ferrari in Fortnite

Gear up.

10

Huge Fortnite leak points to upcoming Ariana Grande concert

Plus new tie-ins and story details.

10

Fallout 4 horror mod The Wilderness will leave you feeling spooked and afraid

Uneasy mode.

3

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch