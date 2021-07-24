Shadow of the Tomb Raider gets surprise update that adds 4k support in 60fps on PS5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has received a surprise update that adds 4k resolution support in 60fps on PlayStation 5.

Update 2.01 hit Shadow of the Tomb Raider this week. Here's the brief note on what it does:

"Support for 4K at high frame-rate on PlayStation 5 in high resolution mode."

I can't see any announcement about the update from publisher Square Enix or developer Eidos Montreal.

Meanwhile, players have noticed Shadow of the Tomb Raider is also now labelled as "Optimised for Xbox Series X / S" on the Xbox Store.

Shadow of the tomb raider just got series x enhancement from r/TombRaider

This is somewhat surprising, given Shadow of the Tomb Raider was one of over 70 titles to benefit from Microsoft's FPS Boost in May. Check out Digital Foundry's analysis in the video below:

Either way, it's a good time to return to Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which first launched in September 2018, if you have a next-gen console. Rise of the Tomb Raider next?