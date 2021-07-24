Shadow of the Tomb Raider gets surprise update that adds 4k support in 60fps on PS5

Instant replay.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 24 July 2021

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has received a surprise update that adds 4k resolution support in 60fps on PlayStation 5.

Update 2.01 hit Shadow of the Tomb Raider this week. Here's the brief note on what it does:

"Support for 4K at high frame-rate on PlayStation 5 in high resolution mode."

I can't see any announcement about the update from publisher Square Enix or developer Eidos Montreal.

Meanwhile, players have noticed Shadow of the Tomb Raider is also now labelled as "Optimised for Xbox Series X / S" on the Xbox Store.

Shadow of the tomb raider just got series x enhancement from r/TombRaider

This is somewhat surprising, given Shadow of the Tomb Raider was one of over 70 titles to benefit from Microsoft's FPS Boost in May. Check out Digital Foundry's analysis in the video below:

Either way, it's a good time to return to Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which first launched in September 2018, if you have a next-gen console. Rise of the Tomb Raider next?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Shadow of the Tomb Raider

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Long-time Assassin's Creed art director Raphael Lacoste exits Ubisoft to join Haven Studios

A leap of faith.

23

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion gets new trailer and more details

Sakai! Where have you been!?

70

Looks like Dying Light will get a Switch port

Slay on the go.

46

3D animated Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild film hits Netflix in August

Dodge.

10

Sealed 1987 copy of The Legend of Zelda for NES sells for world record $870,000 at auction

What's that in rupees?

23

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including Wrath of the Druids romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

3

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

39

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch