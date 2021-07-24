New World: EVGA says it will replace all failed RTX 3090s

Wesley Yin-Poole
24 July 2021

EVGA has said it will replace all failed RTX 3090s following issues relating to Amazon's MMO, New World.

"Yes, all failed 3090s are being replaced," EVGA told PC Gamer.

Amazon's New World is a big hit on Steam, where it has seen a peak of over 190,000 concurrent players. At the time of this article's publication, 132,246 people were playing New World on Steam.

However, New World has been dogged by reports that it bricks pricey RTX 3090s graphics cards.

These reports picked up enough steam that Amazon Games issued a statement on the matter, saying it had received a "few" reports of players using high-performance graphics cards experiencing hardware failure when playing New World.

"New World makes standard DirectX calls as provided by the Windows API. We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing," the statement continued.

"The New World closed beta is safe to play."

Still, Amazon Games patched New World to cap frames per second on its menu screen "in order to further reassure players".

As PC Gamer points out, JayzTwoCents host Jason Langevin said in a recently-published video, below, that the EVGA told him it has already been cross-shipping RMA'd (return merchandise authorisation) products to those whose GPUs failed as a result of the New World beta, which means EVGA is shipping replacement cards before the failed one has been returned for testing.

According to PC Gamer, there is now a specific New World category when customers come to give the reason for the return.

