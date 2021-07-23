Tokyo Olympic Games opening features suite of game music

Final Fantasy! Monster Hunter! Sonic.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 23 July 2021

A year late and under a cloud of controversy, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has officially kicked off to a soundtrack of familiar video game music.

The Olympics' traditional Parade of Nations saw athletes from all competing countries enter the Tokyo Olympic Stadium to the sounds of Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Music from Monster Hunter, Soulcalibur, Chrono Trigger and Dragon Quest was also played. Even the recently-rebranded PES got a look-in.

Here's a few clips people have spotted:

There was no music from Nintendo, however - even though Mario himself appeared in the closing ceremony of the previous Olympic games, teasing Tokyo taking up the baton.

According to Nikkei, the full listing of the tracks used during the ceremony contains 19 themes from Japanese games, if you want to try and rewatch and pick them out:

  • Dragon Quest - "Introduction: Lotto Theme"
  • Final Fantasy - "Victory Fanfare"
  • Tales of Series - "Sley's Theme - Guru"
  • Monster Hunter - "Proof of Hero"
  • Kingdom Hearts - "Olympus Coliseum"
  • Chrono Trigger - "Frog Theme"
  • Ace Combat - "First Flight"
  • Tales of Series - "Royal Capital - Dignified"
  • Monster Hunter - "Wind of Departure"
  • Chrono Trigger - "Robo's Theme"
  • Sonic the Hedgehog "Star Light Zone"
  • Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer) "eFootball walk-on theme"
  • Final Fantasy - "Main Theme"
  • Phantasy Star Universe - "Guardians"
  • Kingdom Hearts - "Hero's Fanfare"
  • Gradius (Nemesis) - "01 ACT 1-1"
  • NieR - "Initiator"
  • Saga Series - "Makai Ginyu Poetry-Saga Series Medley 2016"
  • Soulcaliber - "The Brave New Stage of History"

If you're looking for something to fill a few minutes of your time (or a few hours, probably), Google has launched a brilliant Japanese-themed Olympics RPG on its homepage today.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (14)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Google's Olympics-inspired RPG is way better than it needed to be

That's Lucky.

16

Respawn working on "brand new single-player adventure"

BT phone home.

9

Seven Borderlands veterans leave Gearbox

"On the best of terms," says Randy Pitchford.

6

State of California sues Activision Blizzard over "frat boy" culture

Former staff take to social media to back up claims.

Nintendo Switch Online's next three SNES games revealed

Jelly Boy. Claymates. Bombuzal.

46

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

104

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

51

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (14)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch