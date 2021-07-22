PS5 owners can get stuck in to Apple TV+ with a six months free subscription

Sony has announced a partnership with Apple to offer PlayStation 5 owners a free subscription to Apple TV+ for six months, normally worth £4.99 ($4.99) per month.

You can redeem the offer between now and 22nd July 2022 and you can find a full list of participating countries at the bottom of this page (it includes the UK!).

The offer is only available to new and existing subscribers, unless you have an Apple One subscription. To access it, simply download and open the Apple TV app from the Media tab on your console and sign in with your Apple ID.

Apple TV+ has seen some success with the likes of Ted Lasso, which received 20 Emmy Award nominations. As someone who isn't really into football, I personally loved the sports comedy. Its second season comes out tomorrow, so this is the perfect time to sign up.

Hopefully, this will sweeten the reward for those of you still trying to secure a PS5 (be sure to check our deals page for stock updates).