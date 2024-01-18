If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ara: History Untold arrives autumn 2024

Past present.

A selection of Ara: History Untold's leaders.
Image credit: Oxide Games
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
1 comment

Alternate history strategy title Ara: History Untold will launch for PC in autumn 2024, developer Oxide Games announced tonight during the Xbox Developer Direct presentation.

Via a deeper dive into the game, Oxide showed some of its world leaders and infamous players in history whose skills you'll be able to use as you build your own version of history on an alternate Earth. Jeanne d'Arc, Boudica and Genghis Khan are all on the list.

You win games by competing against rivals, taking turns simultaneously while trying to gain Prestige - such as by constructing Triumphs, monuments from throughout history such as the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Tonight's Xbox Developer Direct, featuring Ara: History Untold at the 25-minute mark.

But this is alternate history - and seemingly also alternate future, as tonight showed you can also build sci-fi mechas.

Ara: History Untold will be only the second launch from Oxide Games, following 2016's Ashes of the Singularity. The studio was founded back in 2013 by former Firaxis team members.

This time, with Ara, Xbox itself is on publishing duties. How'd you think the game looked?

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Ara: History Untold

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Historical PC Simulation Strategy Strategy: Turn-Based Strategy Xbox Game Studios Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Comments