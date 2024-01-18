Ara: History Untold arrives autumn 2024

Alternate history strategy title Ara: History Untold will launch for PC in autumn 2024, developer Oxide Games announced tonight during the Xbox Developer Direct presentation.

Via a deeper dive into the game, Oxide showed some of its world leaders and infamous players in history whose skills you'll be able to use as you build your own version of history on an alternate Earth. Jeanne d'Arc, Boudica and Genghis Khan are all on the list.

You win games by competing against rivals, taking turns simultaneously while trying to gain Prestige - such as by constructing Triumphs, monuments from throughout history such as the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Tonight's Xbox Developer Direct, featuring Ara: History Untold at the 25-minute mark.

But this is alternate history - and seemingly also alternate future, as tonight showed you can also build sci-fi mechas.

Ara: History Untold will be only the second launch from Oxide Games, following 2016's Ashes of the Singularity. The studio was founded back in 2013 by former Firaxis team members.

This time, with Ara, Xbox itself is on publishing duties. How'd you think the game looked?