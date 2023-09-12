If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro getting Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, more

Ray tracing also supported.

A promotional photo of the new iPhone 15 Pro. A device on the right faces forward to reveal its screen, and another on the left shows its titanium rear.
Image credit: Apple
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Apple has revealed its new iPhone 15 line-up, bringing the news that its ray-tracing-enabled iPhone 15 Pro will be getting native versions of some AAA titles - including Capcom's Resident Evil 4 Remake and Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage - over the next 12 months.

The newly unveiled iPhone 15 starts at £799 with 128GB storage, and features a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display (bumped up to 6.7" if you opt for the £899 "Plus" model), an aluminium body, the A16 Bionic Chip with 5-core GPU, and a 4x optical dual camera system capable of taking photos at up to 48MP. It'll also ditch Apple's proprietary Lighting port in favour of USB-C to comply with upcoming EU regulations.

The pricier iPhone 15 Pro model (starting at £999 with 128GB storage) is where things get a little more interesting for gaming. Its specs are broadly similar to the standard model (the £1,199 Pro Max even has the 6.7" screen), but it switches in a 10x optical "telephoto" camera zoom, titanium body, and the A17 Pro chip with 6-core GPU.

Skip to the 1:31 mark and thank me later.

This new chip features hardware-accelerated ray tracing and is apparently powerful enough to run full native versions of blockbuster AAA games. Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding are all expected this year, while Assassin's Creed Mirage (due to launch for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 5th October) is due for iPhone 15 Pro in the first half of 2024.

Resident Evil Village has, of course, already made the jump to Apple's ecosystem - as a native Mac release utilising the company's high-performance Metal graphics API, which Digital Foundry investigated earlier this year - and Death Stranding is also Mac-bound in 2023.

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro - which were announced alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, plus 18th and 26th September release dates for iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma respectively - will be available from 22nd September, with pre-orders starting Friday.

