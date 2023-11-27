Apple's excellent M2 Mac Mini is down to $479 for Cyber Monday

Apple's Mac Mini small form factor computer is the cheapest way to get access to the firm's powerful Apple Silicon processors and macOS software, which combine to offer excellent performance and efficiency. Today the M2 Mac Mini can be purchased for just $479 over at B&H Photo Video, a healthy $120 reduction from its usual price of $599.

This spec comes with an eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage - though storage this can easily be extended with USB SSDs using the two Thunderbolt ports or two USB-A ports on the rear of the device. The Mac Mini supports two displays via DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0; other ports include a gigabit ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We've found the M1 and M2 chips to offer excellent performance, allowing for reasonably modest games like Diablo 4 to run through emulation, and of course providing plenty of horsepower for video editing, image editing, web browsing and programming. You can even emulate the Switch thanks to a native Apple Silicon port of Ryujinx.

Here's our latest look at Windows gaming on Mac, courtesy of the M1 Max.

Note that if you fancy more RAM or storage, other M2 Mac Mini models are available - and these are also discounted for Cyber Monday.

Thanks for checking out this deal and stay tuned for more discounts as we find them! We're on Twitter too, at @dealsfoundry and @dealsfoundryusa.