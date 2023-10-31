Apex Legends Conduit abilities explained

Conduit in Apex Legends was added as part of season 19 of the ever popular battle royale. Apex Legends Ignite saw this particular Nexus resident enter the games with a bang. After fighting in local tournaments on her home world, this Legend has finally achieved her goal.

However, like others in Apex Legends, there's pain behind her enthusiasm and a dark reality that's trying to wear her down. There's more to Conduit than her positive demeanour lets you see and her own abilities exist at great personal cost.

If she sounds like the Legend for you, we're here to explain Conduit's Abilities in Apex Legends and give you a bit more of information on who she is.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Who is Conduit in Apex Legends?

You can unlock Conduit for 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins, this unlocks the Legend for you to add to your roster and gives you access to all of her abilities too.

However, before we dive into her abilities, let's learn a bit more about who Conduit is in Apex Legends. First of all, her real name is Rowenna Valentina Coffey Divina. She's 27 and her home world is Nexus.

Despite all of the devastation that Nexus has seen, Conduit tried to find the good in everything and used her sense of humour to keep things light for her family (despite things obviously not being perfect post-coup). She even used the fallen remains of Monarch Titans around her home to tell elaborate and adventurous stories for her siblings to keep their minds off the true darkness of the world around them.

Behind Conduit's smile is true and deep pain. | Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

So why did Rowenna choose to join the Apex Games? She grew up as a fan of the games themselves but things didn't really begin to happen until she chose to do something dangerous. Spurred on by a disaster that befalls her sister, Rowenna snuck onto a highly radiated battlefield and went to a fallen Monarch Titan.

This particular Titan housed a modified radioactive (and unstable) battery that Rowenna stole. She then used the battery to create the combat rig you see her sporting in the Apex Games. Using this rig, she battled her way through local tournaments to win money to support her family, as well as advance her ambition to making it to the Apex Games.

Though it's clear that Conduit has achieved her dream and made it into the Apex Games, what is yet uncertain is how long she will stay in them. The battery that powers her combat rig is also poisoning Conduit, so the future for this new Legend is as unstable as the battery she stole.

Apex Legends Conduit's Passive Ability explained

Conduit's Passive ability is called Savior's Speed. This ability is somewhat linked to her Tactical ability as Savior's Speed gives Conduit a speed boost if her teammates are out of range of her tactical. We found that this ability is particularly useful for the scramble for weapons when you first drop in as you're usually split apart from your team as you make a dash to find any loot you can.

We don't have a photo of her running, so here's one of her enjoying a flower instead. | Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

This can give you the upper hand against other enemy squads as it gives Conduit the ability to attack from a distance and then quickly run to catch up with the rest of her team before the enemy squad can locate her. This is a really good ability if you have a team player as Conduit.

Want to know the best Legend for this Season? Check out our Apex Legends Season 16 Legend Tier List that details who's the best for Revelry and why. Our other guides can show you how to make a Private Match and explain what Ring Consoles are. Also, take a look at our Veiled collection event page to learn about the latest limited-time event.

Apex Legends Conduit's Tactical explained

Her Tactical is called Radiant Transfer and this ability allows Conduit send a pulse of energy out that generates temporary shields for her teammates and herself while in danger. We found this ability extremely useful when reviving downed teammates, it doesn't make you invincible but it does lower the risk of trying to bring someone back in the middle of a fight.

Gotta stay in the fight Gibby! | Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

We also found Radiant Transfer useful when you or your team needs a breather to recharge your own shields. The temporary shield lays over your existing shields, so while you're being protected by the temporary one you can use a Shield Cell, Battery or Phoenix Kit to recharge your own.

Apex Legends Conduit's Ultimate explained

Last but not least, Conduit's Ultimate ability is called Energy Barricade. The Energy Barricade is where Conduit launches several shield damaging devices that can cover a large area around your team. However, these can be destroyed if you shoot them, so enemy squads can create a window for themselves to escape or get through without being hit.

Zap! | Image credit: Respawn Entertainment.

If used properly, Energy Barricade can alter your own team's control over an area of the map, you can use it to trap enemy players in a tight corner, force them out of an area or give them no choice but to sustain damage if they make a run for shelter. We found this ability very useful when trying to narrow down the path for an enemy squad, especially when we were trying to force them down a small corridor that turned them into easy targets.

That's everything on Conduit for now! We hope you enjoy Apex Legends: Ignite!