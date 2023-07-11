Amazon has slashed the price of this excellent 256GB SanDisk SD card to less than half price

The first official day of Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, and with it have come many fantastic deals and discounts on several items across the entire site.

One of the best types of deals you can find during sales like this one are discounted storage solutions for all your devices, and that’s just what we have here – right now, you can get a 256GB SanDisk micro SD card, with an adapter for just £29.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC card + SD adapter - £28.99 from Amazon (was £63.99)

Whilst the 256GB option is the best value proposition available on Amazon UK, there are other options that might be worth looking into for both the UK and US, even if they are less of a discount overall or from other sellers.

UK

US

In terms of the 256GB model, this SanDisk micro SD card can be used to expand the storage on many devices, including mobile phones and the Nintendo Switch.

Alongside this micro SD card though, you’re also getting an adapter, allowing the card to be used on other devices that are otherwise incompatible with the base micro SD cards – this is great for a PC, or any other device that doesn't support micro SD cards and useful if you’re moving files and media around between multiple devices.

For more deals and updates on the latest Prime Day deals, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day deals page, updated live and throughout the course of the two days of deals.