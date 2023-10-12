Alien: Isolation mobile follow-up Alien: Blackout being delisted this October

Alien: Blackout, the Amanda Ripley-starring survival horror that launched on mobile back in 2019, is being delisted from the iOS App Store and Google Play on 31st October.

Alien: Blackout follows Amanda Ripley (daughter of Ellen Ripley) as she attempts to guide four survivors to safety aboard the Xenomorph-infested Mendel Station, viewing their progress through security cameras and via an overhead station map.

It's officially "not related" to Creative Assembly's superb 2014 first-person horror Alien: Isolation, despite being set just a few days after the game and sharing a protagonist - although that bit of information wasn't revealed until Blackout's announcement began to draw ire from fans angry at what appeared to be a sequel releasing exclusively for mobile.

Alien: Blackout trailer.

Nearly four years later, publisher 505 Go has announced it'll be delisting Alien: Blackout later this month. "We have made the hard decision to sunset Alien: Blackout," it wrote in a statement shared on social media. "To allow all of our players ample team to finalise their adventures, Alien: Blackout will remain available on the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon store for the next 30 days, sunsetting on 31st October, 2023."

After that point, development and support will cease, and it'll no longer be possible to purchase the game on any of the above-mentioned stores. However, 505 Go notes anyone that already owns Alien: Blackout will still be able to play it after 31st October.

"We want to thank all our players and teams for joining us on this thrilling adventure," the statement concluded.