Activision wants to recommend games to you based on the livestreams you watch.

According to a patent filed in July and published publicly just last week – snappily entitled "systems and methods of dynamically modifying video game content based on non-video game content being concurrently experienced by a user" – Activision wants to keep track of what you watch and use that data to make personalised recommendations to you.

As spotted by Exputer, this would make a typically passive viewing experience more interactive, and could even mean "generating" a game just for you or modifying an existing game's content to better suit the kinds of things you like to watch in livestreams.

"There has yet to be disclosed systems and methods for actually integrating, effecting or modifying video game play concurrent with a separate video stream or broadcast video," Activision opines. "More specifically, there is a need to contextually integrate video games being concurrently experienced with a video stream.

"[It] uses that data to dynamically recommend a video game for the user to play, generate a video game for the user to play, or modify content of the video game being played, as the user experiences the video stream or broadcast video."

Image credit: Activision / WIPO

For more, check out the full document at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). This is actually the third patent of the same name filed with the WIPO in the last four years and if the name of its inventor, Josiah Eatedali, rings a bell, that's because Eatedali has been cited as the inventor of dozens of gaming- and media-related systems over the last decade or so, including patents filed for Twitch, Disney, and, most recently, Activision.

