Watch PAX West Insider now!

Watch PAX West Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Acclaimed cat adventure Stray is being turned into an animated movie

By Annapurna's in-house studio.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Stray, the much-loved cat adventure from developer BlueTwelve Studio and publisher Annapurna Interactive is being turned into an animated movie by Annapurna's own in-house animation studio - the team behind this year's Nimona.

Stray, if you're unfamiliar, launched last summer for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, depositing players in a dystopian sci-fi metropolis for some exploration, adventure, and a touch of mystery, as its four-legged protagonist searches for a way home.

News of Stray's animated adaptation comes via Entertainment Weekly, and while specifics are limited at this seemingly early juncture, there's a least a of hint at what Annapurna Animation will be trying to achieve in its own "respectful" adaptation.

Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson shares her thoughts on Stray.

"This is a game that's all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it," Annapurna Animation's Robert Baird told the publication. "It's a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there's such a hilarious dynamic." He noted the animation team is trying to capture "something so emotional" in its adaptation, adding, "How are we going to pull that off in the movie? We will, even though sometimes it feels impossible, but we know that's the essence of the game and the key to telling the story."

"I think, if we are going to do this adaptation justice," Baird continued, "this is going to be the first and greatest hopepunk movie that's ever been made." Hopepunk, if you're wondering is described as "optimism is a form of resistance".

There's no word as to when a Stray adaptation might be looking to hit cinemas, but there should be ample time to play through the video game original if you haven't already done so. Eurogamer's Lottie Lynn called it a "touching story about the human desires of those who, at a glance, lack humanity" in her Recommended review last year.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch