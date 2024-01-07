If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A record 33.6 million of us logged into Steam today

And 10.6 million of us were actually in a game at the time.

Image credit: Valve
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on
16 comments

Steam has once again topped its own record with 33,675,229 concurrent users online over the weekend.

10.6 million of those players were actively playing a game at the time the record was set.

As is usually the case, CS:GO and Dota 2 dominated the most-played charts with a 24-hour peak of 1.2 million and 730K players, respectively – with the rest of the top five rounded out with PUBG, Apex Legends, and Baldur's Gate 3.

The lower end of the top ten includes Naraka: Bladepoint, Grand Theft Auto 5, Lethal Company, and Rust, although, in the midst of that, 208,000 people were in Source SDK Base 2007, which is a tool rather than a game and typically indicates someone is playing a game mod that uses it.

We first saw the in-game record breach 10 million this time last year, which suggests a lot of us are making good use of our post-Christmas weekends to play the PC games we were gifted.

The previous record of 33,598,520 concurrent users was set back in March 2023.

