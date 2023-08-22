A massive £300 has been knocked off this MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop at Amazon

The latest 40-series graphics cards from Nvidia have given a meaningful power boost to popular gaming laptops, although you've had to pay over £1,000 to get them.

Fortunately, discounts on 40-series gaming laptops are starting to appear which offer excellent value like this MSI Cyborg 15 laptop which has a GTX 4060 GPU that's on sale for £899:

This is a great price for the 4060 version of the MSI Cyborg 15, considering the 4050 version had an original MSRP of £999, and there are very few 4060 laptops you can get under £1,000 at the moment anyway.

While having the 8GB 4060 graphics card is important, it's not the only thing that makes the laptop. Its Intel 12th Gen core i7-12650H processor has clock speeds of up to 4.70 GHz - which is impressive for this price point. The GPU and CPU combined are more than enough to play current games at high settings on 1080p.

You will only be playing at 1080p, as the screen on the MSI Cyborg 15 is a 15.6-inch FHD display that outputs at 144Hz, which is perfectly fine since 1440p screens aren't really an option and at this price point.

The MSI Cyborg 15 is pretty good for portability too, thanks to its 1.98kg weight and 21.95mm thinness, though you'll need to keep the charging cable with you as battery life is around four hours for normal use and a lot less if you're gaming.

This year's version of the Cyborg 15 features an impressive cyberpunk-inspired design with neon WASD keys and sci-fi accents, as well as translucent parts on the keyboard and chassis that let you see through parts of the internals.

When it comes to I/O, the Cyborg 15 has a single USB 3.2 Type-C port, two 3.2 Type-A ports, one HDMI port which is capable of 4K output at 60Hz, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. Unfortunately, the Cyborg 15 doesn't have an extra M.2 slot to add another NVMe SSD, so if you want some extra storage for your games it's worth looking at some of the best portable SSDs for gaming as an alternative.

Overall, the 2023 MSI Cyborg 15 is a great gaming laptop for gamers on a tight budget, and the £300 discount on Amazon makes it even better value.

If you want to know when there are more discounts on other great gaming laptops, or when there are deals on other tech and gaming accessories, follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tag underneath this article and you can get a notification whenever we post a new Deals story.