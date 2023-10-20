2D Soulslike sequel Salt and Sacrifice is coming to Switch and Steam next month

Salt and Sacrifice, the follow-up to Ska Studios' enormously enjoyable 2D Soulslike Salt and Sanctuary, is making the jump to Switch and Steam (following a period of Epic Games Store exclusivity) on 7th November.

Salt and Sacrifice serves up another gloomy slab of side-scrolling exploratory platforming and measured combat, albeit one that builds on its 2016 predecessor with a variety of new features, as players - in the role of a Marked Inquisitor - make their way across the world of Alterstone Kingdom, and its abandoned villages, dungeons, tomb-temples, and other landmarks.

Those new features include a refreshed choice of classes - Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, and Sage - plus Mage hunts, which play out as multi-part pursuits that culminate in a fearsome boss battle. There's also enhanced PvP - with new moves and different objectives depending on your chosen sect - and, for those with a more collaborative streak, two-player online and off-line co-op.

Eurogamer contributor Hirun Cryer didn't quite feel Salt and Sacrifice reached the same heights as its predecessor when he reviewed it last year. He praised its "fraught combat system with gallons of customisation options", but was less convinced by "storytelling and narrative designs [that] can't hold up their end of the bargain."

Still, if you're in the mood for some Soulsian side-scrolling action, Salt and Sacrifice launches for Switch and Steam on Tuesday, 7th November.