If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2D Soulslike sequel Salt and Sacrifice is coming to Switch and Steam next month

Launched on Epic and PlayStation last year.

A screenshot of Salt and Sacrifice showing a dark cavern opening out onto a shimmering pink sky. A warrior stands in its arched entrance, their silhouette reflected in the cavern's watery floor.
Image credit: Ska Studios
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Salt and Sacrifice, the follow-up to Ska Studios' enormously enjoyable 2D Soulslike Salt and Sanctuary, is making the jump to Switch and Steam (following a period of Epic Games Store exclusivity) on 7th November.

Salt and Sacrifice serves up another gloomy slab of side-scrolling exploratory platforming and measured combat, albeit one that builds on its 2016 predecessor with a variety of new features, as players - in the role of a Marked Inquisitor - make their way across the world of Alterstone Kingdom, and its abandoned villages, dungeons, tomb-temples, and other landmarks.

Those new features include a refreshed choice of classes - Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, and Sage - plus Mage hunts, which play out as multi-part pursuits that culminate in a fearsome boss battle. There's also enhanced PvP - with new moves and different objectives depending on your chosen sect - and, for those with a more collaborative streak, two-player online and off-line co-op.

Salt and Sacrifice launches for Steam and Switch on 7th November.

Eurogamer contributor Hirun Cryer didn't quite feel Salt and Sacrifice reached the same heights as its predecessor when he reviewed it last year. He praised its "fraught combat system with gallons of customisation options", but was less convinced by "storytelling and narrative designs [that] can't hold up their end of the bargain."

Still, if you're in the mood for some Soulsian side-scrolling action, Salt and Sacrifice launches for Switch and Steam on Tuesday, 7th November.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments