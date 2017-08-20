Digital Foundry: the best 2017 4K TVs for HDR gaming

Choosing a 4K TV for gaming can be difficult, especially if you're looking for an effective HDR presentation. Differences in peak brightness, colour gamut, and backlight dimming implementations all have a dramatic impact on picture quality, and finding the best display at different price-points is a minefield. Not only does picture quality need to be considered, but a low level of input lag is essential for a great gaming experience - something that was a problem on many TVs last year when using HDR. Input latency varied greatly across various makes and models, with the all-important game mode implemented in many ways. On some TVs, there was simply no way to get a low latency gaming experience in HDR - and even the process of setting up a screen to accept and display HDR correctly could be convoluted. The good news is that all the major manufacturers now offer up low latency modes in their 2017 line-up when using HDR. And better understanding of how the format works also allows for refinements in picture quality in various areas, from better resolved highlight detail to more accurate colour tracking. So, if you held back from investing in 4K screen last year, now is finally a good time to make the jump. While HDR standards are in flux to an extent, most of the key elements are finalised, including the use of HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) for broadcast content, and the introduction of Dolby Vision for UHD Blu-ray. That said, the upcoming arrival of HDMI 2.1 will introduce some major upgrades, including variable refresh rate (VRR), support for higher frame-rates (like 4K 120Hz), and dynamic tone-mapping for HDR10. So, at some point down the line you'll be needing to reinvest in another 4K screen if you're looking to take advantage of these features. Display jargon explained We've tried to keep things simple, but there's a lot of tech-speak associated with today's top-end displays. Here's a breakdown of what it all means: Nits/cdm2: This is the measurement of light output and is used to show performance in terms of brightness and black levels on displays. Nits and cdm2 measurements are the same and are interchangeable. Cdm2 is most commonly used, but the as the UHD Alliance specify metrics in nits, so it's likely that this measurement will be more used more often in the future. Rec 709: The colour gamut that full HD content and regular Blu-rays are mastered to. Rec 2020: The colour gamut standard chosen for UHD content, covering a large part of spectrum visible by the human eye. However, as no consumer display is close to hitting this colour space in the near future, UHD Blu-Rays are mastered to DCI P3 instead, which is then held within a Rec 2020 container. DCI P3: A wider colour space than Rec 709. This is used as the mastering standards for cinema production and for UHD Blu-rays. Panel bit depth: 8-bit/10-bit. Most HDTVs use 8-bit panels, which provide 256 shades for every primary colour, while 10-bit panels can reproduce 1024 shades, delivering more gradients and tones throughout the entire range. In the here and now, there's a feeling that manufactures know how to better handle HDR; implementations are improving, and a low latency game mode that works with HDR can be expected on most 2017 TVs. And crucially, the experience is excellent on displays using the current standards. Of course, to get the best experience you'll still need to target mid-range displays or above, which mostly hit the UHD Premium specifications for HDR content. Lower-end models usually lack backlight dimming, and feature narrower colour gamuts, greatly limiting HDR performance. So, while they still make for a great 4K display they don't work particularly well for high dynamic range. This means that to get the most faithful HDR presentation you'll be looking at displays retailing from around £1000, where basic dimming and wider colour gamuts are available on most TVs. Lower-end 4K sets still deliver great performance with SDR, but you'll be missing out on the complete UHD package at just the time where HDR is really set to take off. If you're looking to buy a 4K screen in the here and new, here are our recommendations for the best UHD screens for 2017, with a particular focus on high dynamic range. We're aiming to cover off both high-end and mid-range units, along with a pick for the best HDR and SDR 4K screens for those with a more modest budget.

Sony XE90: The best mid-range 4K screen for HDR gaming
Screen size: 49 inches to 65 inches
Price-point: £1,299 to £1,999

49 inches to 65 inches Price-point: £1,299 to £1,999

While high-end displays deliver the best performance, not everyone can afford to splash out over £3,000 on a 4K screen, but moving down to the £1,000-£2,000 bracket still offers up some excellent choices, with the Sony XE90 our pick for the best balance of price vs performance. Unlike other mid-range 4K screens, the XE90 features direct LED local dimming instead of the edge lighting usually seen at this price point. This is limited to around 48 zones, but the results are noticeably better compared to an edge-lit display. More areas of the screen can be dimmed at one time for better precision, resulting in a more faithful presentation. Combined with 936 nits of peak brightness and a wide colour gamut (97 per cent DCI P3), the XE90 delivers excellent HDR performance for the money. The low level of input lag with 4K signals is also excellent. Latency comes in at a speedy 31ms in game mode (SDR and HDR) - very responsive and low enough for most gamers. HDR performance is also a step above many mid-range displays. A high peak brightness level and accomplished tone-mapping allows for detailed highlights that have plenty of impact. Of course, the low number of dimming zones does lead to some blooming and haloing artefacts, which can be distracting when viewing in dimmer environments. The lack of a colour management system (CMS) also means colour accuracy could be better. Obviously, some compromises are expected with any mid-range TV, but overall the Sony XE90 is our recommendation for those looking for excellent performance at a keen price-point.

Samsung Q7F: low input lag and excellent contrast ratio
Screen size: 49 inches to 75 inches
Price-point: £1,499 to £4,499

49 inches to 75 inches Price-point: £1,499 to £4,499

The Samsung Q7F is this year's replacement for the KS7000 in the mid-range category, and features improved quantum dot LCD panels with wider viewing angles. Despite the QLED moniker, the Q7F is an LCD display with edge-lit pseudo local dimming, and not a self-emissive technology like OLED. The lack of true local dimming means that the Q7F cannot match the Sony XE90 in terms of displaying bright and dark imagery on screen at the same time. However, the Q7F features a slightly higher peak brightness level and wider colour gamut (99 per cent DCI P3), so brighter scenes have more pop with more accurate colour saturation. HDR can still look impressive, just like the KS7000. The wider viewing angles allow for better off-axis performance than most VA panel LCDs, and this is backed up by low input lag of just 24ms, so games should feel extremely responsive. Deep black levels, excellent video processing, and generous calibration controls round off the benefits of the Q7F. The inability to disable edge-dimming is an odd backwards step from the KS7000 though, while the new sub-pixel structure can lead to aliasing on some bright objects. Even so, with a recent discount that sees prices start at a reasonable £1499 for the 49-inch model, the Samsung Q7F comes recommended as an alternative to the Sony XE90 for those wanting better colour accuracy - although HDR performance isn't on the same level.

Panasonic EZ952: The definitive OLED HDR experience
Screen size: 55 inches to 65 inches
Price-point: £2,999 to £4,999

55 inches to 65 inches Price-point: £2,999 to £4,999

£2,999 to £4,999 Buy from Amazon with free shipping [?] What Is UHD Premium? UHD Premium is the certification given to 4K TVs that display high dynamic range content to a certain standard to deliver accurate images on screen that are representative of what the studio or director intended. There are two separate standards, one for LCDs and the other for self-emitting OLED displays. LCD

Minimum Peak Brightness: 1000 nits

1000 nits Minimum Black Level: 0.05 nits

0.05 nits Colour Gamut: 90% DCI P3

90% DCI P3 Panel: 10-bit OLED

Minimum Peak Brightness: 540 nits

540 nits Minimum Black Level: 0.0005 nits

0.0005 nits Colour Gamut: 90% DCI P3

Competition in the OLED market is fierce, with each manufacturer needing to offer up something different to stand out. For Panasonic, this comes in providing the most accurate images seen on a consumer TV to date, with colour accuracy after calibration approaching that of a studio mastering monitor. This is joined with stunning black levels and contrast performance that only OLED can achieve, excellent viewing angles, and low input lag. Latency comes in at just 26ms for both 4K and 1080p, making it a great choice for 60fps gaming. On top of that, latency only increases to 34ms when using black frame insertion, so motion clarity can be improved without impacting controller response to any noticeable degree. HDR performance is excellent too, with plenty of highlight detail resolved. Due to the self-emissive characteristic of OLED panels, bright highlights pop into the screen without compromising dark imagery, resulting in a highly impressive level of dynamic range. Due to OLED's limited peak brightness capabilities, the brightest scenes can't hit the level of punch provided by the top LED LCDs (like Sony's ZD9), but the presentation is superior in mixed and dark scenes, where the EZ952 feature more depth and precision. Compared to LG's B7 the Panasonic EZ952 provides a perceivable brighter HDR image with content mastered to 4000 nits, despite featuring a slightly lower level of peak brightness. Panasonic's tone-mapping approach provides a better balance of resolving details close to 4000 nits, while still providing plenty of impact in bright scenes. Factoring in accurate colours with game mode enabled and the ability to use black frame insertion, it's the best all-round performer for a top-end HDR screen. Alternatively, the LG B7 supports Dolby Vision, and maintains true blacks in bright rooms due to featuring a light rejecting filter. This is missing on the EZ952, leading to a purple-ish tint to blacks when viewing in brighter conditions.

LG B7 OLED: The best all-round screen for both SDR and HDR gaming
Screen size: 55 inches to 65 inches
Price-point: £2,999 to £3,699

55 inches to 65 inches Price-point: £2,999 to £3,699

Last year's B6 was superb value for money with prices coming in as low as £1,400 as remaining stock was cleared out. It's a great TV, though this year's B7 improves upon it in various ways, including superior HDR tone-mapping, lower input latency, smoother near black handling, and improved viewing angles. Input latency is also dropped to 21ms (from 28ms on the B6) in both SDR and HDR game modes, by labelling the HDMI inputs as 'PC'. OLED's self-emissive characteristic also ensure that SDR content looks superb with true blacks and stunning levels of three-dimensionality. One of the biggest improvements on the B7 is in how HDR is handled. There is more detail resolved in bright highlights: 4000 nits of detail on the B7 vs around 1000 nits on the B6. This means that content mastered at high peak brightness levels will be displayed more accurately, with less information clipped out in brighter scenes. The downside is that HDR appears dimmer compared to the B6 due to this method of tone-mapping, so the impact is lessened somewhat in terms of punch. In this respect, the Panasonic EZ952 delivers a more balanced image, while the B7 offers up the most highlight detail. For those who already own the B6, the upgrade here isn't worth splashing out for. But for those yet to grab a 4K TV, it's a great alternative to Panasonic's EZ952 with Dolby Vision support and a slightly more detailed HDR image in bright highlights being the key advantages, and standard dynamic range performance is also outstanding when gaming and watching movies.

Sony ZD9: best-in-class HDR performance for an LCD TV
Screen size: 65 inches to 75 inches
Price-point: £3,299 to £6,599

65 inches to 75 inches Price-point: £3,299 to £6,599

£3,299 to £6,599 Buy from Amazon with free shipping [?] Sony is one of the few manufacturers providing high-end UHD TVs with full-array local dimming, and the ZD9 is their flagship model. To put it really simply: look no further if you're seeking out the best LCD for both SDR and HDR viewing. The local dimming implementation delivers deep black levels without much in the way of haloing and blooming, making for effective reproduction of HDR material, and excellent contrast for SDR. Panel Types: Pros and Cons The market is dominated by LCD displays, with OLED occupying a small high-end niche at the moment. Right now all OLED UHD TVs use the same LG panels. However, with LCD there are two distant panel variants on the market. Samsung's QLED has muddied the waters somewhat, but these are just LCD screens using VA panels and edge backlighting. The Q moniker comes from metallic quantum dots used in the panel to increase colour space and peak brightness. Here's a breakdown of the advantages and disadvantages of the various panel types. IPS (LCD) Pros: IPS panels produce accurate colours and feature wide viewing angles, making it easy to watch a natural looking picture from a range of seating positions. Motion handling is generally very good for an LCD panel with no grey or black smearing, though motion resolution rarely goes beyond 350 lines, so ghosting is still present across fast-moving content. Like most LCD screens image retention and screen burn are practically a non-issue. Cons: Poor contrast performance. While IPS panels can be very bright, the way in which the technology works means black levels appear grey, leading to washed out dark scenes and less depth across the entire range compared to VA panel LCDs. For example, the best IPS panels are just about able to hit a black level of around 0.08 nits while VA panels regularly drop down to 0.02 nits. VA (LCD) Pros: Vertical Alignment panels produce the widest contrast range of any LCD panels. The primary benefit of this technology is deep black which can approach that of older Plasmas such as Panasonic's VT20, delivering far more depth to images over IPS or TN panels. Colour accuracy is also excellent and shadow detail reproduction is usually well-handled. Like most LCD screens image retention and screen burn are practically a non-issue. Cons: Viewing angles are narrow and visible shifts in colour reproduction and gamma can occur when moving as little as 20 degrees off-centre from the panel. As such you need to be viewing VA panel LCDs directly to get the best picture from them. Motion handling is also poorer than IPS panels. While motion resolution remains on a par, there can be visible dark grey/black smearing on some VA panel types that will show up in dark scenes. Not all HDTVs are affected to the same degree, though, with some throwing up more of these artefacts than others. QLED Pros: QLED LCDs feature featuring slightly wider viewing angles than regular VA panels for better off-axis viewing. Wider colour gamuts and higher peak brightness levels are also another key benefit over non-quantum dot LCDs. Colour accuracy and black levels are typically excellent to due QLED TVs using VA panels. Cons: Viewing angles are still limited compared to IPS panels and OLED, so there is still some colour and gamma shift when viewed off-axis. As current QLED TVs use VA LCD panels then they share many of the same flaws. Motion handling is poorer than IPS panels. While motion resolution remains on a par, there can be visible dark grey/black smearing on some VA panel types that will show up in dark scenes. Not all HDTVs are affected to the same degree, though, with some throwing up more of these artefacts than others. OLED Pros: Billed as the successor to plasma technology, OLEDs generally offer up the best picture of any flat panel. Each pixel is self-emitting, which means they can be dimmed independently or even turned off altogether to create black levels that are completely black and output no light at all. Contrast performance is superb and this allows OLED screen to produce more depth and perceptual detail than competing panel technologies. Viewing angles are also superb, and it's possible to view the screen from almost any angle with any artefacts. The only display technology capable of handling HDR on a precise per-pixel level, resulting in perfect handling of mixed scenes with bright and dark elements on screen at once. Cons: Motion blur. Currently OLEDs are driven by sample and hold, where each frame is held on screen until the next one is displayed. This creates a visible ghost image due to the way the human eye perceives these images. As a result, motion resolution is limited to around 300-400 lines, just like LCD screens, unless the panels are driven differently. OLED also cannot go as bright as the best LCD screens, muting the brightest highlights in HDR content compared with these screens. Image retention and eventual screen burn are potential issues if HUD elements and other static images are left on screen for long periods. Peak brightness of around 1800 nits adds plenty of punch to highlights when gaming in HDR, and allows for bright details to be resolved clearly without losing impact. Mixed brightness scenes also hold up well due to the excellent local dimming implementation, and a wide colour gamut (95 per cent DCI P3) allows for more accurate colour reproduction in HDR. The ZD9 also supports all the major HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision (with a firmware update). Input latency for 4K is reasonable at 42ms in SDR and 45ms in HDR, so fast-paced titles running at 60fps feel good to play for those less sensitive to input lag. It's not the most responsive 4K screen out there, but latency should be low enough to not get in the way for most gamers. In terms of compromises, a VA panel means that viewing angles are limited, and there can be some occasional grey ghosting in dark scenes. Small bright objects in dark scenes can also appear dimmer than they should be due to the limitations of what local dimming can achieve, compared to the per-pixel accuracy of OLED. Even so, for those worried about image retention with OLED, or a are looking for the most impact with HDR in bright scenes, the Sony ZD9 is a great alternative to the LG B7 and Panasonic EZ952 OLEDs.

Samsung MU8000 (MU9000 US): low input lag and excellent contrast ratio
Screen size: 49 inches to 75 inches
Price-point: £1,199 to £3,599

49 inches to 75 inches Price-point: £1,199 to £3,599

The Samsung MU8000 (known as the MU9000 in North America) is an alternative for the Q7F in the mid-range category. While it is a downgrade in several areas, the MU8000 should still provide a decent HDR gaming experience at a reasonable price point. 24ms input lag ensures that fast paced games feel snappy in both 1080p and 4K. A wider colour gamut and reasonable peak brightness (around 600 nits) should deliver a relatively decent HDR performance given the limitations of the display, though not to the same level as the Q7F. However, the MU8000 lacks quantum dot technology, and features a lower peak brightness and a narrower colour gamut than the Q7F, leading to less impact with HDR in brighter scenes. You'll need to move up to Samsung's QLED range for a UHD Premium HDR experience, which starts at £1,499 for the 49-inch model. That said, deep black levels and solid video processing make the MU8000 a noteworthy 4K screen. Alternatively, the MU7000 delivers a similar level of performance

Panasonic EX700: entry-level HDR and low lag at competitive prices Screen size: 40 inches to 65 inches

40 inches to 65 inches Price-point: £649 to £1,599

£649 to £1,599 Buy from Amazon with free shipping [?] For those looking for a budget screen for HDR gaming, the Panasonic EX700 offers up a reasonable experience for the price. Essentially, the TV operates like a cut-down EX750, featuring a lower peak brightness, but otherwise similar attributes in other areas, including edge-lit dimming. Low latency and colour accuracy are the main selling points with the EX700. Input lag in game mode comes in at a speedy 21ms, and this can be used in conjunction with the Cinema and True Cinema modes for accurate imagery with low latency gaming in both SDR and HDR. HDR performance won't match more expensive TVs, given the display's limited peak brightness and lack of local dimming, so the experience could be better. Compared to UHD Premium TVs, specular highlights lack impact due to the limited light output (344 nits peak brightness) resulting in a dimmer picture. Global dimming also limits contrast performance as mixed and low brightness scenes can appear washed when highlights are displayed, as the entire backlight needs to be raised and lowered. However, a wide colour gamut (89 per cent DCI P3) is present, and black levels are very good due to the use of a VA panel. While HDR experience is distinctly average, it's enough to give a taste of what HDR offers for those on a more limited budget, but don't expect the same level of authenticity compared to more refined mid-range TVs.

Samsung MU6400 (MU7000 US): excellent SDR performance for 4K gaming Screen size: 40 inches to 65 inches

40 inches to 65 inches Price-point: £500 to £1,399

£500 to £1,399 Buy from Amazon with free shipping [?] Without backlight dimming or a suitably wide colour gamut, the MU6400 (branded as the MU7000 in North America) won't deliver a true HDR experience, even though the TV accepts and processes the format. However, for a 4K SDR display the MU6400 offers up great performance, with deep black levels, low input lag (just 21ms), and comprehensive calibration controls allowing for an impressive UHD picture. It's not a display for enjoying HDR, but if native 4K gaming and standard dynamic range are your main priorities, the MU6400 is a capable performer, just like the KU6400 before it.