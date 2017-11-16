Arms adds new character, introduces Splatfest-style events

Arms has received its big 4.0 update, which is headlined by a new character and a date for Arms' first in-game event.

Nintendo's latest fighter to join the game's roster is a masked chap named Misango:

Misango's mask changes colour and offers different buffs depending on its hue - blue for increased movement, red for increased damage, or yellow for enhanced Rush moves. There's seemingly no way to control the changes though - you need to keep track of the mask's own will and adapt your play appropriately.

Arms update 4.0 also adds Party Crash, a new multiplayer event mode which looks similar to Nintendo's own Splatfest events in Splatoon.

The first Party Crash takes place Wednesday, 22nd November to Friday, 24th November and includes Arms favourites Spring Man and Ribbon Girl as featured characters.

"The Arms lab is throwing the party of the season! Join in, earn points and raise your Lab level," an in-game message advertising the event states. "When the event ends, collect Arms currency and badges based on the level you reach."

Use Spring Man or Ribbon Girl and you'll have your points boosted by 1.5x. Point totals for each character will then be displayed after the event ends, so you can find out who was more popular. There's also a schedule of sessions which will boost points further, to 2x and 3x normal totals.

Sounds fun! My money's on Ribbon Girl winning. And, yes, Martin is holiday so I am writing about Arms myself.