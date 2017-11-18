Jelly Deals roundup: PSVR for £250, Wolfenstein 2, PS4 Pro bundles and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.
We now stand on the very edge of Black Friday 2017 week - not that it's stopped any retailers from pushing their respective deals live early. With more and more offers going live every day, this seems like a fairly good time to have a look at some of the best deals available.
If you'd like to keep up with all of our Black Friday coverage, we've got guides pages up and running which will be updated daily through the season of sales. Our pages for PS4 Black Friday, Xbox Black Friday, Nintendo Black Friday, PC gaming Black Friday, and more, are all yours to peruse and bookmark as you see fit.
As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.
UK & US Deals
Humble has launched its Fall Sale this week, with a slew of discounts across games from all walks of the industry. You can also get a free copy of Killer Is Dead for a limited time, too, so grab that one while you can. In the meantime, here are some highlights:
- Grand Theft Auto 5 for £19.99 / $29.99
- Rogue Legacy for £2.29 / $2.99
- Darksiders Franchise Pack for £8.99 / $9.99
- Resident Evil 7 for £19.99 / $29.99
- Hollow Knight for £7.25 / $9.89
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain for £16.74 / $13.39
- L.A. Noire Complete Edition for £7.49 / $8.99
- Outlast 2 for £11.49 / $14.99
- Event[0] for £8.99 / $11.99
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance for £4.99 / $7.49
- Volgarr The Viking for £1.59 / $1.99
- Homeworld Remastered Collection for £9.17 / $11.89
- Killing Floor 2 for £9.99 / $14.99
- Squad for £20.99 / $27.99
- Grim Dawn for £6.79 / $8.49
Before we begin all of the Black Friday madness, here's a nice reminder that Humble's Monthly offering has changed over to a fresh set of games this month. Signing up now for $12 / £10, you'll get instant access to H1Z1 as well as some in-game content and a stack of Steam keys headed your way at the end of the month. If you want to cancel or pause your membership after this month, that's fine too.
H1Z1 with in-game content for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly
This week's GOG weekly sale features some of Double Fine and Daedalic's finest wares, which is a very good excuse for me to mention once more how you should own a copy of Grim Fandango Remastered, because it's just that good.
Here are some further highlights:
- Full Throttle Remastered for £7.39 / $10.04 / €10.09
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered for £3.79 / $5.09 / €5.09
- Grim Fandango Remastered for £1.99 / $2.99 / €2.79
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure for £3.09 / $3.99 / €3.99
- Psychonauts for £0.79 / $0.99 / €0.89
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun for £26.29 / $29.99 / €30.09
- Randal's Monday for £3.09 / $3.99 / €3.99
- Gomo for £0.59 / $0.79 / €0.79
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?! for £5.99 / $7.49 / €7.49
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday for £7.49 / $9.99 / €10
- Massive Chalice for £1.59 / $1.99 / €2.09
Double Fine and Daedalic titles in GOG Weekly Sale
GamersGate has launched its Black Friday sale early, featuring a litany of exclusively digital download versions of games - mostly Steam keys. There are some very decent discounts on good games here including Dark Souls 3, Observer, Space Engineers, Layers of Fear, God Eater 2 and more. Even Jalopy gets a look-in.
Black Friday sale from GamersGate
Perhaps one of the most under-appreciated horror games of the year, The Evil Within 2 saw its first major discount this week in both the UK and US. The game can be yours for £30 or $40 in your respective territories.
- The Evil Within 2 on PS4 for £29.99 from Amazon UK
- The Evil Within 2 on Xbox One for £29.99 from Amazon UK
- The Evil Within 2 on PC for £29.99 from Amazon UK
- The Evil Within 2 on PS4 for $39.99 from Amazon US
- The Evil Within 2 on Xbox One for $39.99 from Amazon US
- The Evil Within 2 on PC for $39.99 from Amazon US
With the release of the 'Definitive Edition' of Pillars of Eternity and the announcement of a sequel, it's a great time to get involved with Obsidian's classic-style RPG. Especially since you can pick up the game and all its DLC packs for extra cheap at GOG right now.
Pillars of Eternity series from GOG
One of the very best TVs you can get your hands on these days - LG's stunning 4K OLED set - is currently down to its cheapest ever price over at Amazon right now, just in time for Black Friday. It's still going to cost you a whole lot of money, but it's nice to see the price slip down a decent amount - it's currently $1596.99 right now in the US and £1499 in the UK, for a limited time.
- LG OLED55B7V 55-inch OLED 4K TV for £1529.10 from Amazon UK
- LG OLED55B7V 55-inch OLED 4K TV for £1499 from Crampton and Moore
UK Deals
This week gave us one of the best PS4 Pro deals we've seen all year. Over at Currys PC World, you can pick up a PS4 Pro console with FIFA 18 and Crash Bandicoot N'Sane Trilogy for £299, a full £50 off the price of a PS4 Pro on its own. You can also add Call of Duty: WW2 to that bundle and get the whole lot for £329.99 if you like, and stack Doom and Fallout 4 on there as well for £10 on top of that.
- PS4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 18 and Crash Trilogy for £299 from Currys PC World
- PS4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 18, Crash Trilogy and Call of Duty WW2 for £329.99 from Currys PC World
- PS4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 18, Crash Trilogy, Call of Duty WW2, Fallout 4 and Doom for £339.99 from Currys PC World
For a very limited time, you can get yourself an absolute steal of a bundle on a PSVR headset this week. For £249.99, you'll be getting a PSVR headset, PS4 camera, PSVR Worlds and a copy of either Skyrim VR or Gran Turismo Sport.
- PlayStation VR headset, PS4 Camera, PSVR Worlds and Skyrim VR for £249.99 from Amazon UK
- PlayStation VR headset, PS4 Camera, PSVR Worlds and Gran Turismo Sport for £249.99 from Amazon UK
Almost like clockwork for a Bethesda release in 2017, Wolfenstein 2 has seen its first significant discount this week. The game is currently available in its Steelbook Edition form over at GAME for £29.99 on both PS4 and Xbox One. Get it while you can.
- Wolfenstein 2 with steelbook on PS4 for £29.99 from GAME
- Wolfenstein 2 with steelbook on Xbox One for £29.99 from GAME
Amazon has launched a couple of the better Xbox One S bundles seen this year so far, if that's your kind of thing. You can currently pick up an Xbox One S 1TB console with Assassin's Creed Oranges, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Rainbow Six Siege, all for £229.99, which is a bit of a bargain.
- Xbox One S 1TB with Assassin's Creed Oranges, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Rainbow Six Siege for £229.99 from Amazon UK
Alternatively, you can get a 500GB model with Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Star Wars Battlefront 2. That'll cost you £199.99.
Argos kicked off its Black Friday offers earlier this week with a nice batch of discounts on various bits of tech and some key deals on video games. Here are some of the best deals:
- Yakuza Kiwami Steelbook Edition on PS4 for £19.49
- Yakuza Zero on PS4 for £20.49
- Minecraft Story Mode on Xbox One for £15.49
- Minecraft Story Mode on PS4 for £15.49
- Dirt 4 on Xbox One for £19.99
- Dirt 4 on PS4 for £19.99
- Agents of Mayhem on Xbox One for £12.79
- Agents of Mayhem on PS4 for £12.79
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock for £19.99
- Nintendo Switch Everywhere Messenger Bag for £16.99
If you're in need of a DualShock 4 controller and you quite fancy saving about £10, you can pick up this GT Sport themed pad. Well, I say 'themed', what I mean is that it's a silver controller with the Gran Turismo logo on the touchpad. Still, it's cheaper than the average DualShock.
Gran Turismo Sport DualShock 4 controller for £39.85 from ShopTo
GAME has officially launched its Black Friday 2017 deals, so if you're even the littlest bit curious, here are some of the highlights:
- Destiny 2 on PS4 for £29.99
- Destiny 2 on Xbox One for £29.99
- Fire Emblem Warriors Limited Edition on Switch for £49.99
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition on PS4 for £24.99
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition on Xbox One for £24.99
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition on PC for £24.99
- The Technomancer on PS4 for £9.99
- The Technomancer on Xbox One for £9.99
- Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition on PS4 for £24.99
- Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition on Xbox One for £24.99
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst on PS4 for £10
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind with 1 month ESO subscription free for £14.99
If you have a particular desire to have your own personal robot AI buddy living with you and listening to your every word 24/7, then good news! For Black Friday, Amazon has discounted its Echo device by £20 and its smaller sibling, the Echo Dot, by £15. While stock lasts and for a limited time and all that.
Amazon's early Black Friday offers this weekend include three models of this Toshiba 4K TV set with massive discounts. These are all the 2017 models, too, so if you're looking for a 4K TV on a budget, you can get one for as little as £329.
- Toshiba 43U5766DB 43-Inch 4K TV for £329 from Amazon UK
- Toshiba 49U5766DB 49-Inch 4K TV (2017 Model) for £379 from Amazon UK
- Toshiba 55U5766DB 55-Inch 4K TV (2017 Model) for £439 from Amazon UK
For those of you out there with families, be aware that as part of the site's Black Friday offers, you can save some cash on a 'Kids Edition' of the Fire 7 or Fire HD 8 tablets right now. That purchase includes a bumper case for the tablet as well as Amazon's guarantee that if the device gets broken at any point, they'll replace it with a new one free of charge. The Fire 7 is down to £70 from £100 and the Fire HD 8 is reduced to £90 from £130.
US Deals
If you're after an Xbox One S rather than the newer Xbox One X, you can head over to Walmart this week and grab a bargain bundle that includes a 500GB Xbox One S console as well as Halo Master Chief Collection, Call of Duty: WW2 and your choice of either Madden 18 or FIFA 18. All of that will cost you $249 for a limited time.
Xbox One S 500GB with Halo Master Chief Collection, Call of Duty WW2 and Madden 18 or FIFA 18 for $249 from Walmart
Alternatively, you can head to Microsoft's own store and pick up an Xbox One S in one of the site's very many bundle options, all starting at $249 as well.
Xbox One S bundle deals from Microsoft Store
NewEgg is getting involved with the early Black Friday deals madness that's currently sweeping every online retailer around. There are new deals being added every day with this one, but you can currently grab 18 per cent off selected Corsair RAM, plus nice price cuts on Acer laptops, gaming headsets and more.
Pre-Black Friday deals from NewEgg
Best Buy's got a great clearance deal going right now on a 12-pack of eneloops this week. For those not in the know, eneloops are a brand of rechargeable batteries that have a tendency to last an insanely long amount of time. They can be used anywhere that regular AA batteries are. This is some great value for what it is.
Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batteries (12-pack) for $19.99 from Best Buy
If you happen to need the charging pack as well, you can grab an 8-pack of eneloops with the charging pack for $19.99 at Amazon.
Panasonic eneloop Power Pack for $19.99 from Amazon US
With that, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I'll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.
