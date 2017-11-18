Jelly Deals roundup: PSVR for £250, Wolfenstein 2, PS4 Pro bundles and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

We now stand on the very edge of Black Friday 2017 week - not that it's stopped any retailers from pushing their respective deals live early. With more and more offers going live every day, this seems like a fairly good time to have a look at some of the best deals available. If you'd like to keep up with all of our Black Friday coverage, we've got guides pages up and running which will be updated daily through the season of sales. Our pages for PS4 Black Friday, Xbox Black Friday, Nintendo Black Friday, PC gaming Black Friday, and more, are all yours to peruse and bookmark as you see fit. As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.