Ark: Survival Evolved Xbox One X enhancements detailed

Ark developer Studio Wildcard has detailed the Xbox One X enhancements coming to its dinosaur survival-adventure game.

Provided as a free update to Xbox players, Ark on the Xbox One X features true sky dynamics, greater draw distance, HDR vivid colour, and faster loading times.

This is the full list of enhancements the Xbox One X provides:

Enjoy detail mode with buttery smooth 30 FPS gameplay at 1440p or 60 FPS at 1080p in medium quality.

In 1440p detail mode, long-range shadows, high quality textures and extended draw distances enhance visual fidelity, while the true sky system renders volumetric clouds, realistic atmospheric fog and sunlight scattering, and dynamic weather systems.

In local splitscreen multiplayer mode, players can now split up to independently explore the islands.

With increased hardware performance, Xbox One X servers can now host 70 players in a game.

Improved loading and streaming times get you where you want to go on the Ark faster than before.

Xbox One X owners of Ark will have immediate access to these Xbox One X enhancements, with progression following players from platform to platform. You can learn how to transfer games and system data from the Xbox One to the Xbox One X here.

Ark: Survival Evolved sees players stranded on the shores of a mysterious island. To survive you must use your cunning to tame and kill the prehistoric creatures roaming the land, while also hunting, crafting and researching new technologies to protect yourself from the harsh environment and unrelenting enemies.