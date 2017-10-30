Our first look at Destiny 2 expansion Curse of Osiris

Sony has revealed our first look at Destiny 2's first expansion, Curse of Osiris.

The video reveals the expansion is based on the Vex alien enemy, and sees the mysterious Osiris, "the most notorious Guardian in Vanguard history", return. You have to go to Mercury to find him.

Here's the official blurb:

"Curse of Osiris is Destiny 2's first expansion and sends you back to the stars to solve a new mystery. The Vex are on the march, and our only hope to stop them may lie with Osiris, the notorious heretic and most powerful Warlock in the history of the Last City. On your quest to find him, you'll meet new characters, explore new places, tackle new challenges, and earn some sweet new loot."

Curse of Osiris comes out on 5th December. Expect more soon.