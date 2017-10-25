Eurogamer.net
Metal Gear Survive comes out in February

UPDATE: Out on PC alongside console.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

UPDATE: Konami has announced the PC version of Metal Gear Survive launches alongside the console versions on 22nd February 2018. All versions cost £34.99.

ORIGINAL STORY: Metal Gear Survive comes out on 22nd February 2018 in Europe and 20th February in the US, Konami has announced.

This release date appears to relate to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game only - at least that's what Konami's promotional image, below, suggests.

Metal Gear Survive is still pegged for launch on PC via Steam, but it looks like we don't have a release date for that version yet.

Metal Gear Survive, developed without series creator Hideo Kojima, is set in an alternate universe that sees the player-created character sent through a wormhole along with other Militaires Sans Frontières soldiers to a world populated by weird crystallised zombies.

Our Aoife checked out Metal Gear Survive back in August and said it isn't awful as it is forgettable.

