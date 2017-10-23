The Shin Megami Tensei game that's coming to Switch is Shin Megami Tensei 5

Way, way back in January at the final reveal event for Nintendo's Switch, we got news of a Shin Megami Tensei project coming to the hybrid console. And now, over ten months later, we know what that project will be.

Atlus' long-running post-apocalyptic RPG series - which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year - is to get its fifth instalment, with Shin Megami Tensei 5 being confirmed during a brief trailer.

There's some strong Persona vibes in the urban setting - excused, of course, by the two series being close relatives, and with Persona 5 proving a huge success upon its western release earlier this year.