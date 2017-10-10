Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's Hallowe'en event brings three weeks of spooky freebies

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is, perhaps a little prematurely, deep in the throes of the spooky season, having kicked off its "Willard Wyler's Hallowe'en Scream" celebrations yesterday.

The event will run until November 1st and offers a reasonable chunk of appropriately ghoulish goodies, and loosely Hallowe'en-themed modes.

On the freebie front, Hallowe'en-inspired gear and loot - including zombie-themed Rig skins - can be acquired from special supply drops released every Monday. Free Hallowe'en cosmetics, meanwhile - including zombie ear (!) and gravestone accessories - will be given away every Friday, along with a bonus item on October 30th.

"The Supply Drop will be available between Monday evening and Friday evening", says Activision, "and the cosmetic items will be available between Friday evening and Monday evening". Should you be wondering exactly when to log-in to claim your gifts.

As far as nominally eerie game modes go, the centrepiece of the event is Boss Battle, offering the chance to tackle various bosses from Infinite Warfare's Zombie mode. The line-up will be refreshed with new bosses from each Zombie episode every week of the event.

Elsewhere, Gesture Warfare mode, in which teams attempt to fell opponents using weaponised gestures, is briefly back until October 12th, and the Carnage map from Infinite Warfare's Retribution DLC will be playable for everyone, with double XP rewards.

If any of that takes your fancy, there's a full schedule of events, and a brief glimpse at all those spookily themed freebies, over on the official Hallowe'en Scream page.