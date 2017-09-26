Star Wars film actor John Boyega narrates new Battlefront 2 trailer

Star Wars film actor John Boyega (Finn) narrates a new Battlefront 2 trailer that shows all aspects of the upcoming game.

Boyega cycles through locations, heroes, game modes, characters, classes and star cards in nearly five minutes of footage. He's hoping to show - and succeeds - how much more Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will offer as a game than Battlefront 1 did.

Boyega even got to remind us Finn will be a free downloadable character in December after the game is released. Remember, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 DLC packs will be free.

John Boyega became linked with the Star Wars: Battlefront series after he tweeted EA asking for a story mode while he was playing Battlefront 1. He sounds a bit mechanical in the trailer after his charismatic introduction but having the actor of Finn promote your game, while the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi film he stars in approaches, is a big PR win nonetheless.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 comes out 17th November on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.