Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One
  • Switch

Skyrim: Special Edition free to play this weekend on Xbox One

No coin needed.

By Vic Hood Published

Xbox One users can play Skyrim: Special Edition for free this weekend.

Bethesda announced the news on Twitter and emphasised this will be the game's first free weekend on Xbox One.

Skyrim: Special Edition can also be purchased for 50 per cent off, making it £25 instead of £49.99, until Tuesday. If you to do try the game out this weekend and decide to purchase it, all your saved data will transfer over to the full game.

The Skyrim: Special Edition includes the game itself as well as add-ons and all-new features such as remastered art and effects and the ability to use mods.

Eurogamer gave Skyrim a stellar writeup in our The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Review: "In weaving together the extraordinary craftsmanship evident in the music, storytelling, adventure and world design of Skyrim, Bethesda has created a very special game indeed," we wrote, "one that's likely to remain in the affections of gamers for many years to come".

About Vic Hood

Picture of Vic.

Vic is Eurogamer's intern. She writes news and can be found playing a bit of everything (whilst swearing very loudly).

Comments (4)

Create an account

OR