Skyrim: Special Edition free to play this weekend on Xbox One

Xbox One users can play Skyrim: Special Edition for free this weekend.

Bethesda announced the news on Twitter and emphasised this will be the game's first free weekend on Xbox One.

This weekend #Xbox One users can return to Skyrim - for FREE - w/ our first ever free weekend for #SkyrimSpecialEdition pic.twitter.com/HCDjwkeSEg — Bethesda (@bethesda) September 7, 2017

Skyrim: Special Edition can also be purchased for 50 per cent off, making it £25 instead of £49.99, until Tuesday. If you to do try the game out this weekend and decide to purchase it, all your saved data will transfer over to the full game.

The Skyrim: Special Edition includes the game itself as well as add-ons and all-new features such as remastered art and effects and the ability to use mods.

Eurogamer gave Skyrim a stellar writeup in our The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Review: "In weaving together the extraordinary craftsmanship evident in the music, storytelling, adventure and world design of Skyrim, Bethesda has created a very special game indeed," we wrote, "one that's likely to remain in the affections of gamers for many years to come".