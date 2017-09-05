Destiny 2 servers now live

The Destiny 2 servers are now live.

If you managed to snag a physical copy of the game ahead of its 6th September street date, you can play it now - even in the UK.

Reports indicate some UK shops have already delivered Bungie's shared-world shooter to eager fans. Eurogamer was contacted by one who said his copy, bought from ShopTo, had arrived.

People are streaming the game now on Twitch, although those streams are best avoided if you want to stay spoiler free.

Unfortunately, if you bought a digital copy of the game, you'll have to wait until midnight tonight to play. That's when Destiny 2 unlocks in the UK.