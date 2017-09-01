Destiny 2's raid goes live a week after the game comes out on 6th September.

Bungie said the raid launches at 10am PT (6PM UK time) on 13th September.

Destiny 2's Trials goes live a couple of days later, at 10am PT (6pm UK time) on 15th September.

Bungie usually waits a week or two before it launches Destiny raids so players have a chance to level and gear up for it. Destiny 2's raid will be no different.

The developer also promised not to tease the new raid, in a bid to keep its innards a surprise for fans. However, the Destiny community reckons it's already worked out plenty to do with the new raid, which we won't spoil here, employing impressive detective work to suggest where - and on what - it takes place. If you want to know more, check out our Destiny 2 raid guide.

As is Destiny tradition, hardcore Destiny clans will race to be the first to finish the new raid. "If you have witnessed the race to become the first to topple the final boss, you know we keep Raid info well under wraps," Bungie said. "These are your moments to discover - your mysteries to solve. We've given you the when. You will soon discover the who, the what, and the where. Together, as a team, you might even discover the how."

It's worth noting that Destiny 2's Nightfall activities will be live at launch.

Meanwhile, Guided Games - one of Destiny 2's eye-catching new features designed to link solo players with Clans so they can experience all the game has to offer - will roll out as a limited access "soft beta".

This will involve only a select number of solo players who will be able to use Guided Games for the Nightfall on 12th September. Bungie estimated 30-50 per cent of players will be given seeker access, depending on clan participation in Destiny 2 during the first week.

"For Guided Games to have a successful launch, we need time for enough players to form into real Clans and be ready to guide other Guardians," Bungie explained.

"If there are too many solo Seekers and not enough Clan Guides, the queues for matching will be quite long."

During this beta all clans will be able to guide solo players, so once you've mastered the Nightfall, off you go you helpful person, you.

Nightfall and Raid Guided Games goes live on 26th September, with a target of 100 per cent of players given seeker access.