Sega has announced Sonic Forces comes out on 7th November in Europe.

The physical-only Bonus Edition contains four Sonic Forces art cards as well as the Sega/Atlus pack add-on, which lets players recreate the look of five other Sega/Atlus characters for their hero character. There are Jet Set Radio, Persona, Puyo Puo, Super Monkey Ball and Nights outfits.

Those who pre-order the Bonus Edition of the game also receive the shadow costume for their hero character.